Police in Ottawa have started arresting protesters in an effort to break up the rightwing "Freedom Convoy" today. Yesterday, police arrested two leaders of the occupation , Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, and today, the BBC reports, police have set up nearly 100 checkpoints around the area near Parliament Hill, where the remaining protesters are still blocking roads even after a court ordered them to disperse.

In an alarming development, the Ottawa Police tweeted that the protesters had "put children between police operations and the unlawful protest site" and that the children "will be brought to a place of safety."

Protestors have put children between police operations and the unlawful protest site. The children will be brought to a place of safety. — Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1645203738

While a number of people replied that they hadn't seen any children in various livestreams of the protests, it's been known that there are kids there with their parents. Other Twitter replies noted that if people are willing to put their kids in danger by refusing to vaccinate, and by keeping them at a protest site that's been declared an illegal assembly, using them as human shield doesn't seem too far-fetched. On the other hand, "police making shit up" isn'tcompletely outside the realm of possibility either. Once we have more information, we'll definitely update with additional details.

If the pro-virus protesters are indeed putting kids between themselves and the police, it's definitely not a brand-new idea. Wingnut "constitutional sheriff" Richard Mack, the far-Right former sheriff of Arizona's Yavapai County, proposed a similar tactic during the 2014 armed standoff between Cliven Bundy and federal agents at Bundy's Nevada ranch.

Mack was quite open about his brilliant plan, explaining on Fox News that he thought it would be great for Bundy's cause — not letting the feds seize cattle after Bundy had refused to pay grazing fees for years — if women could be the first to die in a possible shootout between militias and law enforcement:



“We were actually strategizing to put all the women up at the front,” he said. “If they are going to start shooting, it’s going to be women that are going to be televised all across the world getting shot by these rogue federal officers.”

The bloodbath didn't happen, possibly to Mack's dissatisfaction; we're assuming that the police in Ottawa are also not inclined to take any precipitous actions, especially since there appear to be plenty of spots where no kids are present.

The New York Times also reports that yesterday, Ottawa police officers went around the protest encampments

handing out a notice telling demonstrators they were breaking the law and faced arrest. It warned that anyone taking a minor to an unlawful protest could be fined up to 5,000 Canadian dollars “and/or potentially spend up to five years in prison.”

The article noted that while a few parents left, unwilling to risk arrest, many parents were unconcerned by the warning, because what kind of monsters would take away children of those whose cause is just? At least we can be pretty certain that Canadian police are planning to keep records of who's been arrested and where their children are.

Still, American wingnuts were happy to contend that the police are the baddies. Here's former rightwing blogger Beth Baumann bidding adieu to freedom in Canada, with a reply from Yr Editrix, who as always, is correct:

what is the world coming to when I can't even endanger my own children and use them as human shields? — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King) 1645205276



Baumann: Hello, tyranny.



Rebecca Schoenkopf, Boss Of You: what is the world coming to when I can't even endanger my own children and use them as human shields?

We'd also remind you that various far-Right anti-medicine parents routinely accuse the government of tyranny when it tries to enact laws that would keep them from killing their kids with faith healing, not sure why that occurred to us just now, the end.

