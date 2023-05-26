Content Note: Kardashians.

First, they came for our abortions — and now they're coming for all reproductive choices.

In case you were not aware (I'll assume you were not), Khloé Kardashian recently had a child through surrogacy — and Candace Owens is very mad about it. Now, I would generally be the last person to judge someone for getting het up about people on trashy reality shows, but this is another level — and part of the Right's attack, at large, on our reproductive rights.

Ranting on her Daily Wire show, Owens first claimed that Khloé (we're just gonna go with first names here so we don't get our Kardashians mixed up) chose to have a surrogate carry a child with her ex Tristan Thompson because she wanted her daughter True to have a fully biological sibling but didn't want to have sex with Thompson because of how he's a cheater who just admitted to having a child with the girl he cheated on Khloé with when they were momentarily trying to get back together.

This is a lie pulled directly out of Candace Owens's ass. Khloé and Thompson had gotten back together and were exploring surrogacy as an option several months before his latest cheating scandal came out and they broke up. In fact, the embryo was implanted in the surrogate just a few days before that news broke. The reason they went with surrogacy was actually because Khloé was told she had an 80 percent chance of miscarrying. Not that it's any of our business, really.

Owens also claimed that Kim Kardashian had two surrogacy pregnancies for practically no reason, when in fact the reason was that she had severe health complications with her first child and doctors told her that if she tried to have another, the same things would likely happen and she'd probably have to have an emergency hysterectomy.

Again, not our business! And really, I wouldn't even be talking about it except for the fact that I find it particularly insidious at this moment in time for people like Owens to gloss over the existence of pregnancy complications like they're nothing — because we all know why they're doing it .

They're doing it because they want to downplay the serious problems that come along with the state making people's reproductive choices for them. They are ignoring the issue of pregnancy complications or the fact that it is dangerous for some people to be pregnant, because that makes it a whole lot harder to feel good about forcing people to give birth against their will. For Owens, it's no longer enough to force people to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, she also thinks it should be illegal for people to carry other people's wanted embryos to term.

Why? Because she thinks surrogacy is "demonic."



Transcript via Media Matters:

When you consider surrogacy, especially surrogacy for the sake of surrogacy, there is something demonic about it. Right? When you are doing it not because you can't have a child, right? Even worse. Right? [...]



How are we allowing this to take place? How are people comfortable with this? Of course, I know that there are always exceptions to this and sometimes there are circumstances where there is a couple that has been trying to have children for 10 years, something is wrong with the woman's body and she agrees with her sister to give birth. And her sister, of course, is both the aunt and the person that gave birth to the child and it's forever in her life.



And, of course, in the comments one of you guys is going to give me one of these exceptions. But I don't pay attention to exceptions, I pay attention to rules. And there is something deeply demonic about surrogacy.

Yes, demonic.

What? Does she think that Khloé Kardashian hired a jackal to be her surrogate and gave birth to the antichrist?





The Omen Sdf GIF Giphy



Or does she think it's more of a Rosemary's Baby situation? How, precisely, are demons involved? Is the baby a demon? Is the surrogate a demon? Are the parents demons and the baby is the antichrist? How does this work and are tannis root smoothies involved?

I have some questions.

Owens's theory is that it is a cruel thing to do to the surrogate, who, unlike Rosemary Woodhouse, is not being forced to carry Satan's baby without her knowledge, and that it is cruel to the child to take them from their "mother" immediately. However, outside of Lifetime movies wherein the surrogate loses it and tries to murder the mom and marry the dad so she can get the baby back, people who do surrogacy are actually pretty happy to do it. They're doing it because they like the idea of helping out people who can't get pregnant or for whom it is unsafe to be pregnant, which is actually pretty awesome. Would I do it? Hell no. But it's great that there are people out there who are for those who need it, whether or not those who need it are Kardashians.

