JoJo Siwa, for those of you who are adults who did not watch "Dance Moms," have no regular contact with children, or who do not sometimes schlep around Five Below for a minute after you get out of barre class (which is admittedly how some people find out who she is), is a very peppy dancer/singer and YouTube sensation who wears very large bows in her hair, which she frequently wears in a side pony. She is also a lesbian and has been out for several years now.

Well, if you ask her anyway. Candace Owens does not see things that way and is pretty sure that Siwa, despite having publicly dated several women, is just pretending to be a lesbian in order to be cool.

Siwa has, however, requested that Owens "respectfully back the fuck off."

“I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off.” — JoJo Siwa (@JoJo Siwa) 1680835794

In an absolutely bizarre rant last week, Owens attacked the 19-year-old pop star over a video she made talking about three incidents in her life that confirmed, for her, that she was attracted to women.

1) The Demi Lovato song "Cool For The Summer," though she says she didn't "get it" until much later.

2) Jenna Dewan's Magic Mike-themed "Lip Sync Battle" performance

3) Going on a date with a boy and realizing she didn't want anything to do with him, or any other boys that way.

It is a relatively common thing for people to talk about "Oh, when did you know you were ______," or certain things that were just moments of awakening for them. It doesn't mean that this was the only clue they ever had in their life, and sometimes it's something entirely tongue-in-cheek because obviously no one figures anything out entirely in one moment.

Owens delved deep into each of these instances, explaining that because heterosexual people might have had similar experiences as well, they could not possibly mean that Siwa was a lesbian. Why? Because coming out as a lesbian is "a great way to find a community of victims." Owens explained that since she has come out, Siwa has been publicly supportive of other LGBTQ people, which is ... bad?

"I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly," Owens explained. "I do believe that she's desperate for attention.”

To be fair, it is hard to imagine that anyone, regardless of their sexual preference, would not think Jenna Dewan's lip syncing to Ginuwine's "Pony" was not super hot.





Love her, loved "Witches of East End" and remain mad that it was canceled.

Siwa was not the only person Owens claimed was only pretending to be queer for clout, insisting that the previously mentioned Demi Lovato (who uses she/her pronouns again after switching to they/them in 2021) was also secretly hetero. Her reasoning for this was that Lovato once said she identified as an alien (which she didn't, she actually said that calling extraterrestrials "aliens" is derogatory ) and went ghost hunting. Gay people, I guess, are not allowed to hunt ghosts?

Lovato also once said she serenaded a ghost to help the ghost recover from sexism-related trauma, which seems nothing at all like something a lesbian who is particularly into woo-y stuff like that might do.

Owens went on to ding Siwa over the fact that she has criticized another Candace — Candace Cameron Bure, noted Jesus freak and television's DJ Tanner — for having been mean to her when they were both on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" several years ago, and for being "rude and hurtful" with her remarks about "traditional marriage." She claimed that Siwa probably secretly wanted to be Candace Cameron Bure, which does not seem like a thing that is true for literally anyone.

Oddly, Owens also claimed that kids who get famous as young as Siwa did are inevitably going to be screwed up (and forced to become pretend lesbians?), without realizing that this would also apply to her good buddy Candace Cameron Bure — who, again, played DJ Tanner on "Full House." Maybe it doesn't count because of how DJ was never cool, particularly in comparison to her younger sister Stephanie. Stephanie Tanner, notably, was also very fond of singing, dancing and side ponies — and today is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and abortion rights.



This whole theory seems a lot more convoluted than someone just being a lesbian, but it is certainly possible that we just haven't given nearly as much thought to the sexual preferences of former child stars as Candace Owens has.

