You know that thing where we have to explain that being convinced that (((George Soros))) controls the earth and the sky with a cabal of (((globalist bankers))) is extremely antisemitic and please stop it? And always some of the usual suspects are like "PSHAW, PSHAW! We didn't even know he was Jewish!" And then you say, "Oh well, he is, he's a Holocaust survivor, and it's super-antisemitic." And they still think they have plausible deniability, even though you just told them.

One might think that Kanye West tweeting I'M COMING FOR THE JEWS AS SOON AS I GET MY BEAUTY REST or whatever the exact quote was, one might think people would say, "OK fine, you're right, that was extremely anti-semitic." Some antisemites might agree with him, but one might think nobody would be in the weeds trying to deny West was being antisemitic in the first place.

ONE MIGHT THINK.

If so, then one has obviously never met such a craven troll as Candace Owens.

“Candace Owens on Kanye West's antisemitic tweet: "If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," adding "It's like you cannot even say the word 'Jewish' without people getting upset"” — Jason Campbell (@Jason Campbell) 1665430229

Mediaite has the transcript:

“If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going Death Con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE."

Yes, that's very unclear.

And yes, he did say afterward, "The funny thing is that I can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," which is just horseshit. (Not that there are Black Jewish people, it is verified UNHORSESHIT that there are Black Jewish people. Just whatever the fuck he was trying to claim there, which was not about that.)

So go on Candace!

This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust. That’s if you’re an honest person, you’ll admit that, right?

Gotta give her credit for being a skilled lunatic liar. Literally nobody thinks Kanye West is actually in a position to start the next Holocaust. Did not realize that was required in order for something to be considered antisemitic.

If you’re an honest person, when you read this tweet, you had no idea what the hell he was talking about.



I had no idea, when I read this tweet, what the hell he was talking about. This tweet inspired questions, not answers.

We were able to make inferences, though. Deductive reasoning was useful here. So was basic literacy.

First and foremost, what is death con 3? Did he mean defcon 3, which would be a military defense position? Not an offense , for those of you that are offended, a military defense position.

Yes, we bet Kanye West was thinking very hard about whether he was citing offensive or defensive military positions, and not just mangling references he's pretty sure he heard in a war movie one time because he was mad at Jews.

Is he talking about Jared Kushner and Josh Kushner?

Was he talking about specific Jewish people, and just assuming we knew which Jewish people he was referring to? And isn't it totally normal when you're mad at two Jewish guys who are brothers, to be like "GRRRRRR ALL JEWS!"

If you’re a liar, you’ll say, ‘I know I was scared, Candace.



'I actually thought that Kanye West was going to launch a military strike in Israel.'

Oh cool, now in order to be "antisemitic" Candace Owens thinks you not only have to start the Holocaust but make war on Israel.

But yes, if you are participating in the strawman argument Candace Owens is having, and if you are a liar, you might tell Candace Owens you were scared Kanye West was going to bomb Jerusalem.

Because that’s the reaction.

It is not.

Like when I woke up and I looked at the headlines, the reaction was like Kanye West had gotten together a military strike and it was going to go forward in the morning time in Israel.

No.

But it tells you a lot about what kind of esteem Candace Owens holds Jewish people in, that she's pretty sure anything up to levying war on Israel — which has nothing to do with the millions of Jewish people in the United States — or starting a literal Holocaust is fair game and not antisemitic.

Elsewhere Owens complained that "It’s like you cannot even say the word ‘Jewish’ without people getting upset in the same way that you’re not allowed to say ‘Black’ anymore,” which we guess is fair if you're whining that nobody is allowed to say they're going to go "death con 3" on any of these groups without getting banned from Twitter. What a very White Lives Matter stance to take!

In case you were wondering if there was a line these MAGA types wouldn't cross, if you ever wonder if we should be comparing them to Nazis, don't. They're showing us who they are every day. Just like they showed us January 6 and in all the surrounding months that they were willing to overthrow the country to preserve their white supremacist rule, they're all just having too much fun right now defending Kanye West spelling out his antisemitism about as clearly as he possibly could've.

If you're curious what else the "Jews will not replace us!" crowd has had to say about Kanye's tweet,Media Matters has a huge roundup. Infowars host Owen Shroyer says what Kanye said wasn't bigoted. The neo-Nazi Daily Stormer wrote in a headline "Lying Jew Media Claims Kanye West is Mentally Ill for Going Death Con 3 on Jewish People.” And many, many, many more!

And of course, this little tirade from Candace Owens is near the top.

It's not unclear where these people are coming from. Nobody should be surprised when they move their goalposts all the way into Auschwitz.

