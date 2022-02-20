Notoriously well-adjusted person Candace Owens has an idea. She would like the United States of America to invade the sovereign nation of Canada because she doesn't like Justin Trudeau. Or as she calls him, "Justin Trudeau Castro," due to the ridiculous conspiracy theory that Justin Trudeau is Fidel Castro's secret love child.

Why? Because he's being mean to the Freedom Convoy idiots and those who support them.

"STOP talking about Russia," Owens tweeted on Saturday night. "Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro. He has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially."

STOP talking about Russia. Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro. He has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially. — Candace Owens (@Candace Owens) 1645234917

Yeah, I don't think that's going to happen. There are reasons why Joe Biden has not yet tapped Ms. Owens as a foreign policy advisor, and her desire for a War of 1812 rematch probably only makes it to 37th on the list.

Last week, Trudeau invoked emergency powers to deal with the Freedom Convoy, resulting in the arrest of about 100 protesters, after several weeks of putting up with their nonsense, saying that the "blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety."

According to police, several of these innocent protesters assaulted them and tried to take their weapons — which one would imagine might greatly upset Candace Owens, great lover of police, were they Black Lives Matter protesters. There were also the innocent protesters who got in trouble last week for plotting to kill police officers.

It is worth noting that 90 percent of truckers are vaccinated and that the mandate only applies to the small percentage of truckers who travel back and forth between the US and Canada. Also that this was not a movement created by actual truckers initially so much as a bunch of far-right lunatics who seem like they might not actually be too fond of Candace Owens, given their stated concerns about the "depopulation of the Caucasian race."

This is Pat King an organizer of the #OttawaOccupation #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 . Is this who @CPC_HQ think Trudeau should meet with?pic.twitter.com/S3GHaHMEQ9 — Peter Ladefoged (@Peter Ladefoged) 1643983386

The fun thing about the Right is the way their positions on things magically change whenever they are inconvenienced. They love police until police get in their way. They love the rule of law until the rule of law gets in their way. They would never appoint a Supreme Court justice towards the end of a president's term, until they do. They hate war and suddenly claim to have always been isolationist-minded when it's a way to drag Hillary Clinton and absolutely love it the second they want to invade our friendly neighbors to the north.

Never let it be said that they won't put American lives at risk for very stupid reasons, whether it's because their President has daddy issues, because they think single payer health care is communism, because they don't want to wear a face mask, or because they are mad at Canada.

In their report on Owens' call to invade Canada, Mediaite noted that this is not the first time she has called on the US to invade a sovereign nation that is not bothering us in any way — having suggested invading Australia just last year

“When do we deploy troops to Australia?" Owens asked on her Daily Wire show. "When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?”

Let's hope never.

