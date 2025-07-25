Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

This guy says we have to take Trump’s threats against Barack Obama seriously and literally. (Michael Sellers) Laura Jedeed goes super in-the-weeds on everything Tulsi Gabbard lied about in her 118-page Arrest Nobummer Report. (Banned in Your State)

Excellent by SER, on what the fuck is the distraction here anyway? (The Play Typer Guy) And friend of Wonkette Charlotte Clymer, well-worth-reading on the same topic! (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

Ghislaine, Ghislaine, Ghislaine, GhisLAIIIINE. (Our Liz at Public Notice)

Guess I canceled my Paramount Plus a week too early, but I did see a bunch of clips from the “South Park” Trump’s teeny-two-bit-peener episode and DANG! (Charlotte Clymer)

Jerome Powell all NOPE no NO Mr. President you’re wrong, that’s not true, no Charlie Brown did not have hoes.

Don’t know if y’all can read this one without a subscrip, but Bill Essayli, the schmucky little US Attorney in Los Angeles, is doing a bang-up job of not getting any indictments whatsoever because the grand jury objects to bullshit cases full of ICE lies. (LA Times) Or here’s an archive link, thanks Martini! (Archive)

While we were in Seattle last week, there was a Syrian festival going on at the Seattle Center, with a ton of young men in T-shirts or sweatshirts proclaiming “From the River to the Sea.” For a split second I thought about being offended, but Israel is being such an entire piece of shit, I can no longer be upset at the sentiment. Here’s Chris Hayes on the people in Gaza being literally starved to death, while Israeli forces have killed, with bullets, 1000 people waiting for food aid. DO NOT fight in the comments.

From the comments, Ron DeSantis is putting his high-heeled boots on the necks of Florida’s blue cities, “investigating” them for various crimes like “didn’t reduce the millage” and “spent too much bed taxes on tourism.” This may sound small compared to Trump’s bullshit, but it’s really, really fucked up! (Orlando Weekly)

EVAN POPS IN! Have y’all gotten to know that darling Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico yet? Did you see him on Rogan? Well time to find out! Come by my Friday place, and you can! Subscribe while you’re there, thanks. [The Moral High Ground]

Evan back out!

Excellent longread! Learn about floods and yikes. (The New Yorker)

Excellent longread! Discuss why humiliating people — forcing them to be dominated — is bad and evil and not okay! (Liberal Currents)

Well fuck. excellent longread! I’m at the part of the Rainbow Warrior Greenpeace-nice-sailing-boat story, which is apparently about a crime that is to come (not the following), where the entire atoll has gotten cancer after our A-bomb tests.

Three years later, the Americans told them they could return. No cleanup was ever undertaken on Rongelap. Department of Energy scientists visited yearly, always bringing in their own food. “The habitation of these people on the island,” one Brookhaven National Laboratory scientist wrote in a 1957 report, “will afford the most valuable ecological radiation data on human beings.”

Well fuck, somebody pour me a drink. (Slate)

Well. I’ve owned the Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior album for what, 40 years? Maybe only 35. And never knew that happened at all. I also didn’t know I’d go on to make out with a Hothouse Flower in London one day, so hey Fiachna, sup.

