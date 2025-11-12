Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

All that shutdown pain, and what did we get? Jack shit and the promise it will happen again two months from now. (Laura Jedeed)

Trump’s “50-year mortgage” is great for anybody who would like to pay double for their home. (Business Insider)

Trump’s “whatever the fuck he thinks he knows about healthcare and the rest of it” is great for literally nobody. (Paul Krugman)

This seems noteworthy! Ultimate moderate Dem Sen. Mark Kelly is endorsing Chuck Schumer as Democratic leader like Schumer endorsed the party’s nominee, Zohran Mamdani, in the New York City mayor’s race, i.e. not the fuck at all. (The New Republic)

The rage of the Democratic base at both Trump and its own leadership is Tea Party-sized, but with way less racism. Get ready for your primaries! (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

Elon Musk has killed 600,000 people, two-thirds of them children. His mother is terribly proud. (New Yorker)

That is some extended director’s cut fucking booing.

It reminds me of this, except burning hatred instead of burning love.

I was there. We lost our fucking minds. Anyway, he reportedly wants the Commanders to name their new stadium after him, and I think they should not! (ESPN)

Idiot and his magnets, again. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Journalists get life-changing quit-your-job money from the county after the police chief raided their asses and as I recall killed the owner with a heart attack? (Kansas Reflector) Oh I was almost right, it was the newspaper owner’s 98-year-old mom. (Kansas Reflector again)

The Orange County Register thinks Trump pardoning John Eastman — the architect of the attempted January 6 coup and a former Chapman University law school dean there — is sooooome shittttt. (OCR)

What if we weren’t embarrassed about caring about things? What if we didn’t have to be the most cynical guy at the Zohran victory party? (Garrett Bucks at White Pages)

