Amanda Marcotte on Day One Trump Trial. I guess Salon won’t let her point out that man’s up all night and falling into his soup all day because he’s either eating, snorting, smoking, or shooting up Adderall, which yes, is a thing that you can do but you should not do! (Salon)

Trump’s getting so much bonus — like an extra billion dollars of bonus — on his shitty, shitty stock, while it crashes. (Morningstar)

The Supreme Court can eat my entire ass. “The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether federal prosecutors went too far in bringing obstruction charges against hundreds of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.” HEY. SUPREME COURT. THERE’S STILL SOME ASS LEFT. (AP)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has another friend on the Fire the House Speaker Committee, it is Rep. Tom Massie and they are going to fire the House speaker for the crime of “Ukraine.” (Politico)

Republicans are explaining that abortion bans are “the will of the people,” so that’s how stupid they think you are. (Abortion, Every Day)

Judge let Missouri AG have records regarding gender-affirming care at Planned Parenthood. So that’s bad! It supposedly won’t include anything that’s covered by HIPAA, yet. (The New Republic)

Look at the EPA, over here saying people aren’t allowed to cause cancer! Supreme Court better shut down “agencies can make rules” right quick! (AP)

Hmmm does this grocery food safety bill increase food safety, or decrease it? Hmmmm! (StatNews)

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield embezzled public and private funds to support a lavish lifestyle of fine dining, ritzy hotels and trips to exotic locations, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday in announcing felony charges against the former GOP leader and his wife Stephanie.

Man, Dana Nessel is so partisan, charging Republicans with crimes just because they did crimes! — Detroit Free Press

SPEAKING OF WHICH! Citizens of Canadaland, come join us Sun., May 19, in the afternoonish at the bar, in TORONTO! Probably the Library Bar at the Fairmont! Probably like 3 to 6 p.m.! HOORAY!

Oh no, NPR put Uri Berliner in NPR jail, just for using his free speech to imply that NPR sucks because it is full of Black people and young wokes! (David Folkenflik at NPR) And now the New York Times is running stories based on Chris Rufo’s tweets about the NPR CEO’s pre-NPR tweets. Don’t faint, but she said Trump is racist. So look for her to get fired next week.

Europe does spices like this, and India does spices like this! This history of spices shows how woke NPR is so woke and also was very woke in 2015. (NPR)

You and I both know that the problem at NPR isn’t “woke,” it’s their both-sides “Nice Polite Republican” bullshits. And they know it too.

"I and a couple of other editorial leaders were encouraged to make sure that any coverage of a Trump lie was matched with a story about a lie from Hillary Clinton. Another colleague asked what to do if one candidate just lied more than the other." Silence.

Why the Internet sucks so very, very bad. (Ed Zitron)

Nice Time, Maine joins the national compact for the popular vote! (News Center Maine)

“Cat Pictures Please” by Naomi Kritzer. (Clarkes World)

Dok adds: If you like the story and want to get it in a whole collection of more stories, here is your Wonkette-gets-a-small-commission link. Kritzer also uses the benevolent-AI character from “Cat Pictures” in two fun YA novels, Catfishing on CatNet and Chaos on CatNet.

