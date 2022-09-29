The US Embassy in Moscow is telling Americans to GTFO, NOW. (Politico)

Perhaps you've noticed I have been neglecting the Iranian women here. That is because I am frightened for them and don't want to encourage them from my armchair to come to harm. I realize this is very very sexist, because I have not been afraid to encourage action by the Ukrainian men. This is too stark and beautiful not to post.

“Iranian women — no Hijab — sing the Farsi version of Bella Ciao, the anti-fascist anthem of the Italian resistance during WW II” — Frida Ghitis (@Frida Ghitis) 1664326097

Iran's anti-veil protests and their place in its history. (AP)

Hey, can you explain what's going on with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and the UK $$$ crashing? You CAN? Thanks Media Matters!

Man that's a lot of everywhere else news for today. We'll have no more of that!

Why Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz are wrong up to their suntanned balls about "woke armies" and "Russia." I guess we did have more of that after all! (The Atlantic)

The CBO scored student loan debt forgiveness, and it's actually SUPER AFFORDABLE! Thanks CBO! — The American Prospect

The Wall Street Journal is endorsing Kari Lake for governor in Arizona, because of everything going on in the country, it's "the school choice election." Mona Charen — MONA CHAREN! — is fucking beside herself. (Bulwark)

VERIFIED WONKER running for the Lege in West Virginia. It's what we in the biz call "climb every mountain, run a Dem in every race!" Go Jameson Freeman go!

How Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves blocked repairs for Jackson's water system, while blaming The Blacks. (PBS)

How the expanded Child Tax Credit helped rural children, as told by CARTOON! — Daily Yonder

Marketing . So they could keep marketing . And as soon as it went viral they were like nah nah not us! Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian (Vice)

How one pissed-off woman took down a billionaire's scam empire ... if the FTC is able to enjoin it. — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

Speaking of scam empires! Mike Rinder's view near the top of Scientology: Tony Ortega reviews his new book. (Underground Bunker substack)

I don't know who these people are. (Okay, I know who Adam Levine is, I knew a guy who left his band to join Maroon 5, and the rest of the band was SO MAD. Also I know he is on that show that I don't watch.) Anyway: "Wife guys"! Having a bad moment! — Buzzfeed

Incompetent workers! (Pets Reporter)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever please, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?