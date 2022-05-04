Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin, he works in a lumber mill there) agreed with a rightwing anti-vaxxer who was interviewing him that it "may be true" that the COVID vaccines cause AIDS (a claim that is absolutely not true ). But to his credit, Sen. Johnson very responsibly urged fellow loons not to jump the gun and start prosecuting health officials like Anthony Fauci, at least not until there's enough popular support for stringing up doctors, researchers, and public health officials, OK?

Truly, the man is a model of political moderation and statesmanship.

As the Wisconsin Examiner reports, Johnson offered his encouragement of the dangerous anti-vaccine bullshit while being interviewed on the wingnut platform Rumble by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who spouted a load of conspiracy theory bullshit:

On Rumble, anti-vaxxer Todd Callender says “^{{COVID}}^ shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. They purposefully gave people AIDS.” Ron Johnson: "You gotta do one step at a time. Everything you say may be true. But right now, the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective."pic.twitter.com/BhnulgiasF — Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1651600676

Callender "explained" that it's high time to start criminally charging public health officials for all the AIDS that is, we will again repeat, not actually being spread by vaccines .

Callender: The way to approach this is from a criminal point of view because that’s what has happened. And until we start holding people accountable, Fauci number one, you’re going to see people still falling out, still getting sick,” Calendar said. “You’ve got more than a hundred doctors here, all of whom will tell you that these shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. they purposefully gave people AIDS. They knew this.

Johnson replied that all might be completely factual ( it is absolutely not ), but it would be premature to start the trials for "crimes against humanity" just yet, since too many Americans still think science is real, the fools.

Johnson: Let me challenge you there, that’s way down the road. You’ve gotta do one step at a time. Everything you say may be true, but right now the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective, that vaccine injuries are rare and mild. That’s the narrative, that’s what the vast majority of the public accepts. So until we get a larger percentage of the population with their eyes open to ‘woah, these vaccine injuries are real, why?’ You’ve got to do it step by step, you can’t leap to crimes against humanity, you can’t leap to another Nuremberg trial.

You see, Johnson isn't saying vaccines actually cause AIDS, he's just saying that even if they do — which he didn't bother pointing out is pure bullshit — it's too soon to start hauling doctors before tribunals that will put them to death. Happily, Johnson did appear to hold out hope that some great day, such trials might happen, at least once enough Americans have their "eyes open" to the claims of snake oil merchants like Callender.

As the story points out, this isn't Johnson's first ride on the "COVID did AIDS " carousel, either. In December of last year, Johnson marked World Aids Day by appearing on a Fox News podcast to suggest that, back in the Before Times, Fauci had exaggerated the seriousness of the AIDS pandemic, just like he's now pretending that COVID is anything to worry about.

“Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it,” Johnson told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.



“He created all kinds of fear, saying it could affect the entire population when it couldn’t. And he’s doing, he’s using the exact same playbook with COVID, ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine,” the senator said, receiving no pushback from the host.

You see, what he's getting at there is that AIDS too was no big deal, since normal people were at no risk of anything worse than having to watch that one Tom Hanks movie. Like, just in case anyone needed that decoded.

Johnson has constantly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, right from the beginning, pushing fake treatments like hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and even suggesting mouthwash is a good treatment . (Do we need to say it is not?) He has also spread so many anti-vaccine lies that he was suspended from YouTube.

In conclusion, please, Wisconsin, PLEASE vote this idiot out of office this fall. We'll still have plenty of dipshits left to write about.



Update: Well when you're right, you're right. Ron Johnson has nowconfirmed he was just pretending to go along with dangerous medical misinformation to be nice:

"Obviously I wasn't saying it. It's total bullshit," Johnson said. "I can't control who's on these Zoom calls.. It was a blow-off. You can spout about 10 different things and rather than argue with it, ^{{say}}^ 'OK, that may be true,' here's what we need to do." — Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic)1651693744

Ron Johnson says his call with a lawyer who falsely said COVID vaccines cause AIDS was misconstrued. He claims he told the man "that may be true" as a way to dismiss his theories, gesturing with his hand and making a sweeping motion.



"Obviously I wasn't saying it. It's total bullshit," Johnson said. "I can't control who's on these Zoom calls.. It was a blow-off. You can spout about 10 different things and rather than argue with it, [say] 'OK, that may be true,' here's what we need to do."

If you gesture with your hand and make a sweeping motion, you can say just about anything, including endorsing crackpot bullshit you don't really agree with.

Which sort of leaves open the question of why Johnson agreed to go on Loon Internet Radio in the first place, or why he went on to talk about holding "Nuremberg trials" for health officials, now doesn't it?

[ Wisconsin Examiner / Reuters Update: Igor Bobic on Twitter]



