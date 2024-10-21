Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Raymond Santana at the DNC

If there were ever some people who REALLY need to sue a certain former president, con man, liar, rapist, etc., it’s the Exonerated Five. You remember the Black and Latino teenagers — Antron McCray, then 15; Kevin Richardson 14, and no relation to the Backstreet Boy; Raymond Santana, 14; Korey Wise, 16; and Yusef Salaam, then 15 — who were wrongfully imprisoned in 1989 for between seven and 13 years, a total of 41 years between them, for an assault and rape that they did not commit. In 2002 a serial rapist named Matias Reyes confessed to the assault, and DNA from semen on the victim's body confirmed that it was him, and the five were, as their current moniker suggests, exonerated. But Trump has never quit claiming they were guilty anyway.

In 1989, Trump took out $85,000 worth of ads, in The New York Times, The Daily News, The New York Post, and New York Newsday, calling for their executions.

“Mayor Koch has stated that hate and rancor should be removed from our hearts. I do not think so. I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes. They must serve as examples so that others will think long and hard before committing a crime or an act of violence.”

Because Trump has always been the same vengeful, racist, bloodthirsty guy. That’s why his base of rubes loves him! Now the Exonerated Five have sued him, seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, for his defamatory remarks about them during the presidential debate. The way he says “Black” is so creepy! It’s like the very word is distasteful. “Bleeiiiick.” Here’s the debate, cued up to that ignoble moment:

“This is the most divisive presidency in the history of our country. There's never been anything like it. They're destroying our country. And they come up with things like what she just said going back many, many years when a lot of people including Mayor Bloomberg agreed with me on the Central Park Five. They admitted — they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty — then they pled we're not guilty.”

The teenagers did confess to the assault, during interrogations with no lawyers present, where they claim they were lied to, coerced and intimidated, and they recanted their statements within weeks. They were convicted, but they did not plead guilty. And they were exonerated, 22 years ago.

Still, Trump Tweeted about them in 2013, 11 years after they were exonerated, after a Ken Burns documentary came out about the case. “The Central Park Five documentary was a one sided piece of garbage that didn't explain the horrific crimes of these young men while in park.”

In 2014, after a 14-year court battle with the city of New York, the Five settled for $41 million. Trump ranted at the settlement, publishing an op-ed in the New York Daily News. “Settling doesn't mean innocence.” In 2016 he told CNN that he still thought they were guilty. And in 2019, he was still asserting that the then-teenagers had “admitted their guilt,” and expressed his belief that “the City should never have settled that case.”

The plaintiffs are now between 50 and 52 years old, and have spent the past decades putting their lives back together. Salaam is a New York City councilperson! Last month, in an incredibly moving appearance, they addressed the DNC.

And I’m going to drop Al Sharpton’s DNC speech here too, because it was an absolute scorcher that a lot of people missed, and it’ll fire you up!

The Rev. Sharpton is tucked behind an MSNBC desk most of the time these days, and it’s easy to forget that he’s one of the best orators maybe of all time. FIRE EMOJISSS!! WE WON’T GO BACK!! JOY COMES IN THE MORNING! JOY! JOY! JOY!!!

May they win a million gazillion dollars!

[Yusef Salaam et al. v. Donald J. Trump]

