Seems like just the other day we were learning about how Charlie Kirk was an arrogant, yet mediocre, friendless white loser in high school. And that's because it was literally just the other day. That Politico article talked about how Kirk went to a school where he was in the minority as a white man, and how "If there is a racism that preoccupies Kirk, that seemingly motivates and enrages him, it is what he openly perceives as deep-seated racism against white people."

Bless his heart. We cannot imagine what anguish exists inside his oddly shaped big giant face head, to be convinced he's such a victim at all times.

But Kirk was at some circle-jerking Aryan fap fest for his Turning Point USA this week, and as reluctant as he really is to talk about race — HE HATES IT OMG HE HATES IT — he made an exception and talked about race.

KIRK: So I hate talking about race.

As we were saying.

I do.

He does.

I hate it because I don't think race matters at all. I think it's — I hate the whole conversation around it.

Obviously.

Except:

But I have to say this next part that might get me in trouble — there is a deliberate and venomous anti-white campaign in our country and it drives me crazy and we shouldn't put up with it.

He hates to talk about race but just wants the white people to know that THEY ARE OUT TO GET YOU AND YOU SHOULDN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE, AIYEEEEEEEEEEE!

It's evil from the pit of hell when they're going out on television and saying whiteness this and whiteness that. It would be wrong if you replaced any other race.

It is evil from the pit of hell when somebody suggests that white supremacy and/or white privilege could be problematic? Is that what he is saying? We want to make sure we understand what he is saying.

So, my message to rural America in that regard, which is overwhelmingly white, is you shouldn't put up with it.

Charlie Kirk's message to country white folk is that there is a race war declared on them and they "shouldn't put up with it." Noted.

It is racism, it is wrong, it is bigotry, it is being taught in our schools.

Blah blah blah.

So, and just, I had to say that.

He never says things like this, but he did his affirmations in the mirror and he found his courage to say the white supremacist propaganda you want to see in the world.

And the media is nuts when I talk about anti-whiteness. It's true. It exists institutionally in more ways than one.

Okeydoke, Charlie. We get it, you hate talking about race.

Anyway, this sure has been an electrifying intellectual experience learning about the War On Yokels that exists inside Charlie Kirk's skull, but now it is OPEN THREAD.

[ Media Matters ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?