I have never seen an Indiana Jones movie. Well, that’s not entirely true. I got my parents to rent one of them for me from the video store and wanted to watch it because it seemed like everyone else was very into it, watched it up until one guy pulled some other guy’s heart out of his chest, freaked out, and had nightmares for many years afterwards. But even I know enough about Indiana Jones to know that he is an archaeologist who fights Nazis and wears a distinctive hat.

Alas, it seems that this is not something that was known to Charlie Kirk fans on the site formerly known as Twitter, who are currently outraged by the fact that Bethesda, a video game company, released a trailer for their new Indiana Jones game content in which Dr. Jones disparaged fascists … to a cat.

Bethesda deleted the tweet with the clip, but recordings of it are floating around. “You don’t care much about these fascists, do you?” he says, giving it a little pet.

Clearly, these folks were unaware that cats are all, in fact, antifa. Which means of course that cats have all just been declared “a major terrorist organization.” But we are talking about something serious here, which is this video game.

The clip is from a game called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and was meant to serve as a promo for The Order of Giants DLC, a downloadable addition to the game, in which Indiana Jones goes to Italy during World War II and ends up fighting the fascists.

“Fire this person or face consequences,” read a tweet from right-wing podcast The Quartering.

Apparently, fascists are now a protected class and no one can even suggest that cats don’t like them.

Some claimed that the studio put out the video several days after Charlie Kirk was murdered, on purpose, as a commentary on his death. They argued that this means the company wants them all dead as well.

A few tried, awkwardly, to make the case that the Left incited violence against Charlie Kirk by calling him a fascist. To be fair, there is no evidence at all that Kirk was a fan of Mussolini. There is, however, a chat with his “Thoughtcrime” co-host, Jack Posobiec, in which the two discussed Posobiec’s book about how noted fascist Generalissimo Francisco Franco and Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet are people the Right should admire and learn from.

So now, because Charlie Kirk was supposedly killed for his fascist leanings, a fictional character meant to be alive during WWII is not allowed to oppose fascists or suggest that cats don’t care about them.

Meanwhile, as of last night, Jimmy Kimmel has been thrown off the air “indefinitely” for saying not one unkind word about Charlie Kirk as a person, but rather criticizing MAGA’s response to his murder, President Donald Trump’s response to a question about how he was holding up after his murder (Trump replied with an answer about his new hotel ballroom), and whether or not podcast host Kash Patel is good at his job running the FBI.

There’s a word for silencing any criticism of the regime, but I don’t speak Italian — oh wait, I actually do.