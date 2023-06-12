This morning we had a piece about Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking at the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit, which sounds like it was less about young women being leaders and more about turning them into chattel wives. Media Matters had a reporter, Madeline Peltz, in attendance, and oh boy, the creepy things she saw over three days.

Like this clip, where TPUSA leader Charlie Kirk tells a woman how to be a woman. You might think a guy like that, who dropped out of community college, a fucked-up-looking frog that ain't never turning into a prince, might not be an expert on how to be a woman. But that would be to misunderstand young white fascist Republicans, who can't really function in the world without a hierarchy that's clearly defined for them. Charlie Kirk is a white fascist conservative Christian man. He believes he sits atop the hierarchy.

Y'all, this is so fucked up. A woman in the audience says she's the co-chair of the new chapter of TPUSA at Pepperdine University, near Los Angeles. (Her other co-chair is also in attendance.) She says her dream is to be an orthopedic surgeon, but that she knows she'll be in schooling and residency until she's 30, and wondered if Charlie Kirk had any good advice for a person like her, who has career goals, but also wants a family and children. (The fact that a person is standing up to ask Charlie Kirk for advice on this tells you how fucking deranged this movement really is. She also addressed him as "Mr. Kirk.")

And his answer, distilled to its purest essence, is to drop dreaming of being a surgeon and go get pregnant while making sandwiches.

It was more words than that:

You’re going to have to choose which one matters more.” He then told her to spend a couple of days with infants and see how she feels afterward, and stressed that she may run out of time to find a husband if she focuses on her career throughout her 20s.



Kirk told her that “there are a lot of successful, 35-year-old orthopedic surgeons that have cats, and not kids, and they’re very miserable."

Yes, he really told her to go hang out with some babies. "Go try to spend a couple days with babies, and if it doesn't move you to wanna have some of your own, go do the surgeon thing." He meant it. "I mean that. If you don't get baby fever being around young kids as a young lady, then you kinda have your answer." He suggested that if "something greater than herself" got activated when she was around babies, maybe due to a "prodding by the Holy Spirit," then she'd have to think about that.

But if she is a soulless vessel unwilling to submit to the demands of the Lord and his representatives on Earth (Charlie Kirk types, obviously), then sure, she could go and operate on some feet. Of course, it will lead to an "empty life," he cautioned. (He didn't say the "soulless vessel" parts, it's just that we personally know and understand the religious beliefs at play here, and that's ex-fucking-zackly what he is saying.)

Kirk said the thing about all the highly successful orthopedic surgeons with their cats, and said those women are all miserable and also that they run the "radical Left." Those people are "super-miserable and on anti-depressants," because they don't have children.

At another point, Kirk exhorted the people there, "[M]ost importantly please become a wife and start a family."

And these people wonder why their kids get the fuck out the second they have an opportunity.

As Peltz reports, it was pretty much all like that, combined with anti-trans fearmongering and incitement. As we mentioned, Marjorie Taylor Greene was there, and she told the woman attendees that the Devil was jealous of how hot they were, and that they could get pregnant.

The event was opened by TPUSA podcaster Alex Clark, who tried to get the audience to stop using hormonal birth control and convince them that daycare is evil. Noted women's issues thinker Benny Johnson sounded hostile and creepy and weird as he asked things like “Have you behaved like a great woman that would attract a great man?” and "Have you been a great woman? There ain’t nothing wrong with being a trad wife. Being a trad wife’s based. Men love this.”

Shouting in a way that would make most normal people back away slowly, Johnson announced that his wife was pregnant. Showing a picture of him with his wife and two girls, he shouted, "Girl dad not much longer! Baby boy on the way!" (We guess he feels he's upgrading.) A minute later, he shouted, "Hey listen, at the very least we'll outbreed 'em!"

And then there was Candace Owens:

“Your emotions and your nurturing are meant for those relationships in your life that mean the most,” Owens said. “You will see it — you will become a tiger, you will become a bear when you have children,” adding bleakly, “The reason that you fight, the reason that you get up in the morning, the reason that you breathe will become so clear. You will never be more sure of yourself when you realize that there is something inside of you that just knows what to do with a child.” She assumed that members of the audience “already experience that.”



According to Owens, the left has used the media to manipulate these natural female instincts. Her message to this group of “young women leaders” in the conservative movement: “Every ill that we are fighting right now in society has been brought forth by women.”

Again, this was supposed to be the Young Women's Leadership Summit. And here was high-powered career woman Candace Owens agreeing with Charlie Kirk — and other career women like Alex Clark — that you probably cannot have it all. Best not even try.

These people are sickos, and they are the ones who are pulling out all the stops right now to take over American society by force.

On that happy note, OPEN THREAD!

