Jury selection continues on day three of Donald Trump’s first criminal trial. There’s been a bit more drama with that, too, and at this point it sure does appear Fox News and Trump are coordinating to intimidate jurors.

But let’s close the afternoon with a reminder that, though MAGA mouthbreathers are still Yet She Persisted lying and saying Judge Juan Merchan is DENYING DONALD TRUMP HIS SACRED RIGHT TO ATTEND THE GRADUATION OF HIS BELOVED SON WHAT’S-HIS-NAME, WHICH HE PROBABLY WASN’T GOING TO GO TO ANYWAY, Merchan has still made no ruling on that request, and likely won’t until much closer to the event in May.

Charlie Kirk, the white MAGA dropout who has a weird cattywampus butthole where his face is supposed to be — haha, good one, God! — is encouraging Trump to defy the order the judge has not given and go to that graduation, for his child, a person Trump is definitely aware of.

Transcript:

CHARLIE KIRK: I think Donald Trump should defy the New York judge order and go to Barron's graduation.

There is no order.

I think he should just defy the order and go to Barron's graduation.

Really, he doesn’t want to go. Donald Trump does not love his children, per se. Also there is no order.

Get arrested. It's just more indictments, not as if you're already not facing 700 years in federal prison.

Ha ha. He will die in there. But there is no order.

I think the optics would be amazing. Now, if he does, he could lose his bail money.

He has so much money to lose, obviously! But he won’t, because there is no order.

What was the bail that he posted? I think he has to be willing to do that. So that's — I think it's that important. No, no, no. That's a separate deal. No, no, no. People say it's 175 million. No, no, no. That was for the civil case. It's easy to get those confused.

Not really, if you aren’t stupid. But there is no order.

Alvin Bragg, it was probably a million bucks maybe or, like, 500 grand.

Golly, could these things be looked up before Charlie goes on the air? Or is it not important, because there is no order?

I think he should defy the order.

There is no order.

They're saying you can't go to your son's graduation.

They’re not saying that.

No. I'm gonna be there. You gotta arrest me.

OK, but do we really want to pressure Donald Trump into having to sit through some boring graduation for some kid he hasn’t even spoken to in weeks, probably?

Now who’s the RIGGED AND STOLLEN witch hunt? MAGA idiots trying to make Donald Trump go sit in places and pretend he loves his son, pffffft.

We do not live in a free country anymore.

OK.

At press time, Charlie Kirk was having a real temper tantrum demanding House Speaker Mike Johnson resign because he put those funding bills on the floor.

Charlie Kirk is just full of good advice.

OPEN THREAD.

