Hooray, it is time for our first entry of the day for Most Unhinged Conservative Nerd Reaction to the possible arrest and prosecution of Donald Trump. Careful readers will remember that if and when Trump is indicted, arrested, and buried under the prison, it will happen because he is a gi-fucking-gantic criminal, and not because of any sort of "witch hunt," and not because Democrats just have a hard-on to jail their opponents. Everybody who has watched Trump's life for five seconds can surmise that he's proooooooobably committed a whole bunch of crimes.

The only thing the MAGA idiots are semi-right about is that because Trump decided to come down that escalator in 2015 and impose himself on and hurt America, a hell of a lot more people decided to pay attention to his life for five seconds. Including the types of people who investigate crimes.

But anyway, as soon as the MAGA idiots win some stuff and get some attorneys general they like and a whole bunch of other stuff too, Charlie Kirk says we're gonna be SORRY.

CHARLIE KIRK: And that's why I say, hey, for all the Democrats out there watching, when we start perp walking all your favorite Democrats, you're not allowed to complain. Okay?

'Kay.

KIRK: You're done.

We're done.

KIRK: You've lost all rights to complain if you indict Donald Trump. When we finally got our act together and we get attorneys general that are not a waste of rations and we start all of a sudden putting, you know, top level Democrats in handcuffs and we just start going in subpoenas — you guys are done.

Soon as they figure out how to make enough people like them to elect them to something somewhere, just you wait.

KIRK: You have to take it.

Spoken like a true white conservative dude in America.

KIRK: That's the new — the new America is who can put the most amount of political opponents in jail. I guess that's the new contest, right?

Bless his heart.

It's funny because what was that chant Trump used to lead his grunting cow followers in during their rallies? Mock her up? Talk her up? Chalk her up? We forget.

Y'all, the entire clip above is so sad. Kirk is talking to some white wingnut named Mike Davis (not the great Mike Davis who was Rebecca's friend) from something called the Article III Project, and Kirk laments that the "Mar-a-Lago raid didn't wake anybody up." He whines that there is a Politico article that says Alvin Bragg is a "by-the-book district attorney" and not a very mean and unfair man doing tyrannies to Trump.

He asks his white wingnut guest, like he is a serious journalist, if it's "time for us to start using DAs and attorneys general to start indicting people in the Democrat Mafia." His white wingnut says it is time for Republicans to "take off the gloves, put on the brass knuckles, and break the Democrats' glass jaws."

So these people are in an unhealthy mental and emotional place, what with the astonishing projection and detachment from reality.

Charlie's white wingnut says "prosecutors in red states" need to start "going after the Democrats." He suggests as an example that maybe the Republican attorney general in Missouri bring RICO charges against the funders of Black Lives Matter if there is a riot in St. Louis, "maybe George Soros."

Yes that's right, it's time to start doing the RICO to George Soros, for the BLM riots that definitely exist and are not imaginary. "We have to give them a healthy dose of their own medicine," he says.

And that's when Charlie Kirk says that whenever they get their acts together and figure out how, they're gonna make us all pay, YOU'LL SEE!

Then the white wingnut starts whining about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation and suggests that maybe in Georgia the "southern white male Republicans" down there should stop being the "weakest human beings on the planet" and take power away from local district attorneys like Fani Willis.

Yeah! That'll teach 'em!

So these dudes are going through some things.

Oh well, guess they're gonna have to cry it out.

