Perusing the internet, seeing what Twitter's finest paid blue checklets are upset about today, we come upon terrible news:

“We have a problem. Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott. Are we going to have to boycott?” — Joey Mannarino (@Joey Mannarino) 1685411725

Oh dang. "We have a problem," says paid blue check "Joey Mannarino," whose Twitter bio says his pronouns are "shut" and "up," so you know he's a smart and clever guy. Chick-Fil-A -- you know, the wingnut chicken store -- hired a diversity, equity and inclusion person. "This is bad. Very bad." He doesn't want to have to boycott Chick-Fil-A. "Are we going to have to boycott?"

Having a diversity, equity and inclusion person is, of course, a slippery slope, and you know what kind of slippery slope? The kind that's slippery because CUM ON IT.

“It’s only a matter of time until they start putting tranny semen in the frosted lemonade at this point. https: //t.co/x85C5fubZZ” — Joey Mannarino (@Joey Mannarino) 1685411725

"It's only a matter of time until they start putting tranny semen in the frosted lemonade at this point," said Lord Checklet.

Nooooooooo!

So that was a totally normal reaction. Not only are they putting cum in the frosted lemonade, but they're putting a kind of cum that allegedly upsets the blue checkmark. That's where his brain went directly to.

He followed up with a poll about should they boycott Chick-Fil-A? As of this writing, the results are neck-and-neck.

While that was probably the most unhinged and maybe accidentally revelatory reaction, this is not the only person who's inconsolable about this.

Here's a stupid:

“Even our beloved Chick-Fil-A has fallen to the DEI cult (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion); the same agenda that is turning our beloved military woke. This is what happens when we’ve allowed this Environmental, Social, and Governance score (ESG), pushed by anonymous Boards of…” — Caroline Kane for Congress (@Caroline Kane for Congress) 1685458882

Here's a stupid:

“Sadly, Chick-fil-A is embracing DEI and ESG after being co-opted by race & trans activists who have made it impossible for the organization to reflect the Christian values of its founder. Marxists won't allow belief in Jesus Christ. h/t @lucasmiles https: //t.co/vwlvs8kpyR” — @amuse (@@amuse) 1685451289

Here's a ... wow .

“https: //t.co/gON0ib3eNL” — america's lounge singer (@america's lounge singer) 1685458897

Spoiler: These people are just friendly firing themselves in their own dicks, which is why Target and Bud Light should absolutely under no circumstances worry about their bottom lines over the long term. These yelping cowfucking idiots wake up every morning looking for something to be outraged about, they froth themselves up into a lather, they angrily cum in their own frosted lemonades, and then the next morning, they start searching for their next fix. They're not serious people with serious feelings or thoughts or hopes or dreams or opinions. They're blubbering rage clowns. Fuck them.

Also hey guess what? This DEI person at the chicken emporium? Not even a new thing.

“I’m amused to report that Chick-fil-A’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been in the role for nearly 2 years, has had a DEI title for 3y, and has worked for the company for more than 16y, according to his LinkedIn. These idiots just rile themselves up spontaneously.” — southpaw (@southpaw) 1685467266

One more thing:

The person who tweeted the thing about the cum in the lemonade is ALSO the person who defended paying for Twitter with this hall-of-fame tweet right here:

““This MF paid for Twitter” No, I didn’t pay for Twitter. I paid for free speech. I paid for 1776 to commence again. I paid for the Founding Fathers’ vision. I paid to tell Silicon Valley to go screw itself. I paid to show support for a man who put himself in the line of…” — Joey Mannarino (@Joey Mannarino) 1682049767

He paid for free speech.

And he paid for a frosted lemonade with a different kind of cum in it, dammit.

Allegedly .



OPEN THREAD.

