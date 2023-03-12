Republicans are doing a bang-up jobs “protecting” children from queer-themed books, discussions of racism, and even their own identities, but they are less successful at confronting child labor and child pregnancies. They’re arguably encouraging both!

We discuss why this is a world the Right wants to impose on us. The chat begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. If you didn’t set your clocks ahead, you’ll miss the whole thing and we’ll feel rejected.

Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.



www.youtube.com



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?