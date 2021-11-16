Donald Trump won't have Chris Christie to kick around any more. The former New Jersey governor told CNN's Dana Bash last night on her “Being ... “ series that he's kinda done with the guy who probably gave him COVID-19 and then left him for dead.

Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 just before Christie checked into the hospital in October. No one at the White House reached out to him, even though he'd been in close contact with Trump during his preparation for the first (and technically only) presidential debate. God only knows what the White House testing protocol was. They were passing COVID-19 around the place like a fraternity keg.

"All of us in the room who entered the White House every day were tested," Christie said. "I don't know what the President's testing protocol was or wasn't. He never shared that with us, but to be honest, I never asked him. I assumed he was being tested. Whether that's true or not, I don't know."

Trump did eventually call a hospitalized Christie, which he reveals in his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden . It's a touching moment from a mobster movie.

" 'Are you gonna say you got it from me?' the President asked. 'I don't know that I got it from you, sir,' I said. 'So I would not say that. No,' " Christie writes.

Christie, who's asthmatic, was in the intensive care unit for seven days. He feared that if he was intubated he might never speak to his family again. His priest even came and rubbed oils on his forehead in the sign of the cross. I'm not Catholic but I watched enough "M*A*S*H" to know a patient's prognosis was never good when Father Mulcahy started praying over him.

Now that Christie's recovered, he says he wants to save the GOP from Trump-ism. He writes in his book: "An election for president was held on November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not. That is the truth. Any claim to the contrary is untrue." This declaration reads like Winston Smith stating "two plus two makes four" in his diary. The Wyoming GOP has already banished Rep. Liz Cheney from the party for this thought crime.

On January 6, Cheney said, "There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame." Christie expressed a similar sentiment to Bash: "I think everything that he was saying from Election Night forward incited people to that level of anger ... I don't think they would've gone there if they thought the election had been fair."

Christie thinks Glenn Youngkin's victory in the Virginia governor's race is proof that Republicans don't have to kowtow to Trump, but Youngkin didn't provoke the bear. He just sort of tip-toed around it. Youngkin also benefited from the suburban mob's rage over critical race theory. "Reasonable" Republicans have decided to embrace different, perhaps equally big lies in order to win elections.

Christie recently told a group of influential GOP donors that the party has to move forward, not backward.

We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections — no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over. Every minute that we spend talking about 2020 — while we're wasting time doing that, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country. We better focus on that and take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again.

Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer aren't literally laying waste to the nation. They're just governing as Democrats (that's not the same thing). If you're going to use End Times rhetoric like a common Marjorie Taylor Greene, it shouldn't surprise you when voters prefer actual Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Christie obviously has his own presidential ambitions, but he played coy with Bash: "I don't know that [Trump's] going to run. I don't know whether I'm going to run." However, when asked if he'd support the insurrectionist in chief if he did run in 2024, Christie said, "Let's see who he is and what he says and how he conducts himself."

My bold prediction is that Donald Trump will still be Donald Trump in 2024, will still say horrible things, and will conduct himself like the amoral sociopath he's always been throughout his miserable life. I base this hunch on Trump's response to Christie's recent statements:

TRUMP: Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud. Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating – a record low, and they didn't want to hear this from him!

For the record, Christie's lowest recorded approval rating was around 14 percent, but that's not really the point. Christie's a coward who surrendered his soul to Trump in 2016. No matter what he says today, he'll be on the Trump train tomorrow.

