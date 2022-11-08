Some people like to be liked by everybody. The more discerning among us like to be liked by people who are awesome and hated by those who are the worst. You would not believe how terrible the people who don't like me are. Repulsive personalities and poor sartorial aesthetics, every one of them.

Thus, Ms. Karen Bass should take it as a compliment that Chris Pratt, America's Worst Chris (out of the major Chrises or whatever is the plural of Chris), has chosen to endorse her opponent, douchey rich guy Rick Caruso. Pratt — to save everyone the time and effort of performatively asking "WHO?!?" just so everyone knows they are far too deep and intellectual and busy debating who the most bangable Karamazov brother is to concern themselves with Hollywood Chris rankings — first became famous playing the awesome and lovable Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec and then broke all of our hearts by joining a weird homophobic churchand wearing "Don't Tread on Me" shirts. Since then, he has consistently been ranked the worst Chris out of himself, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans by random internet polls on social media.

He tried to walk back the religiosity and pretend like he didn't know Zoe Church (pronounced Zo-ay for reasons no one knows) was either super homophobic or affiliated with Hillsong, tried to pretend he wasn't political, and refused to even state a position on Trump, but has now come out in favor of Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race with an Instagram post weirdly insinuating that there would somehow be more crime in the city if Karen Bass were mayor.

He wrote:

I've lived in LA for over 20 years. It's been great to me. In that time I've seen what many residents here have seen, the city's gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I'm talking about. I don't normally support political candidates. But in this election, there's too much to lose. If you're an LA voter, I urge you to vote for @rickcarusola. He's a builder. He knows how to get shit done. He's the guy for our city. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor.

Have we not all learned our lesson about electing real estate developers? Ew .

Pratt is not the only Hollywood celebrity endorsing Caruso — Gwyneth Paltrow (totally expected, she's the worst), Kim Kardashian (actually disappointing, her politics are usually not bad), Katy Perry (now questioning my stance in the Swift-Perry wars), and Snoop Dogg (WHAT?) have also endorsed him, along with Elon Musk ( ew), Wolfgang Puck (who I feel pretty sure just does airport food now), Olivia Jade Giannulli(Lori Loughlin's daughter who had to get scammed into college), Kris Jenner (whatevs), and, entirely unsurprisingly, Scooter Braun (just trust me, he sucks).

Karen Bass on the other hand, has Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Ken Jeong, Ariana Grande, Jackson Browne, Ari Emanuel, JJ Abrams, Donald Glover, Magic Johnson, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Garner, Norman Lear, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yvette Nicole Brown, Michael Eisner, David Nevins, Shonda Rhimes, Patricia Arquette, Valerie Bertinelli, Tiffany Haddish, Meredith Salenger, Amber Tamblyn, Lea Thompson, Paula Poundstone, Holly Robinson Peete, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Piper Perabo, Annette O’Toole, Andy Kindler, Phil Lord, and Kathy Motherfuckin' Griffin.

BAM. That is like, half the cast of Community , plus a whole bunch of people who are also very cool, plus some other people. Tracey Ellis Ross, Diana Ross's actual daughter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was nominated for a Tony for her portrayal of a character based on Diana Ross in the hit Broadway musical Dreamgirls . Clearly, all of the cool, non-Worst Hollywood Chris people are all about that Bass (SORRY).

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?