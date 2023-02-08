GOP Rep. James Comer's House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing today about the Biden campaign's apparently unreasonable requests that Twitter take down pictures of Hunter Biden's wing-wang in the run-up to the 2020 election. Also, Twitter censored a New York Post story about LAPTOP111!1 for like six seconds. All of this obviously stole the election from its rightful winner, Donald Trump.

Strangely, though, former Twitter execs have testified that actually thin-skinned Donald Trump was the one who called Twitter whining and begging for tweets that hurt his feelings to be taken down. Specifically, there was that time Chrissy Teigen called him a "pussy ass bitch."

He was very, very upset about that.

“Holy shit! Former Twitter employees just revealed that the Trump administration asked Twitter to remove a tweet from Chrissy Teigen calling Trump a PAB because it was mean. This hearing is backfiring on Republicans in a massive way! (H/t @Acyn)” — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) 1675875683

Here's that tweet, for posterity and forever:

“lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.” — chrissy teigen (@chrissy teigen) 1568002662

And here's a screen-grabbed version, in case Elon hears this and breaks his leg sprinting for the delete button.



Twitter

Teigen has responded:

“I…oh my god” — chrissy teigen (@chrissy teigen) 1675878079

So there's your TWITTER FILES. And that's how things are going in that House Oversight Committee hearing today. James Comer's hearing about how Twitter hid Hunter Biden's penis under a bushel instead of letting its light shine where Republicans can bask in it.

Boy are we glad Republicans are in control and can do "oversight" now.

Democratic ranking member Jamie Raskin opened the hearing eloquently explaining what a fucking waste of time it is to investigate Hunter Biden's wing-wang and his laptop. He explained that Twitter, as a private company, was allowed to do whatever it wanted with New York Post articles about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Former Twitter executives gave some truly fascinating testimony about the company's failures before the domestic terrorist attack of January 6, and how the company actually worked to make sure world war three didn't start on Twitter after Donald Trump assassinated that Iranian general. They talked about Russian disinfo on the platform. They've talked about a number of interesting things.

In response, Republicans have thrown poo, because these fucking morons are so delusional they really think this laptop would have prevented the most hated man in the world from losing the election. They've babbled about how Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk have proven that Twitter was a "subsidiary of the FBI." ( That was Nancy Mace , being a full of shit liar. )

Jim Jordan has been blabbing all day, but you can just watch this seven seconds and skip the rest:

“LOL” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675871448

And then watch Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly making fun of Jim Jordan for sucking at Congress:

“Rep. Gerry Connolly after Jim Jordan flails around for 5 minutes: "My my my -- what happens when you hold a hearing, and you can't prove your point” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675871850

Connolly beat the shit out of Republicans the whole time, and that's how we got to the whole thing about Chrissy Teigen calling Trump a "pussy ass bitch" and Trump CRYYYYYYYYING about it to Twitter.

Just watch this clip.

“just a brilliant line of questioning for Connolly highlighting that Trump did everything Republicans are accusing Biden of doing and worse” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675872168

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kicked a whole lot of ass too, about what a waste of time and resources this hearing was, about how actually Twitter bent over backward constantly to accommodate Donald Trump, and finally about the lying campaigns of the Libs of TikTok account against LGBTQ+ people and children that are proliferating this very day.

“Dang -- AOC uses her questioning time to detailing how Libs of TikTok incites harassment against children's hospital but is allowed to remain on Twitter” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675872899

Wanna hear what Marjorie Taylor Greene sounds like when she's MAD? She is MAD Twitter broke the law (no) by suspending her, and she is MAD that Twitter colluded with the CIA and the DHS and the Deep State to shadow-ban all the conservatives, and she is MAD that Twitter wouldn't let anybody learn about curing COVID with horse paste, and oh boy, if she was your mom and she was yelling at you, you would laugh and laugh and laugh, and then you'd get in more trouble because you're not supposed to laugh when mom is yelling at you.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks (wrongly) that Twitter broke the law by suspending her account for violating the terms of service” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675873350

Then she called former Twitter exec Yoel Roth a pedophile to his face, in case you wondered how vile she really is.

“My goodness -- Marjorie Taylor Greene smears Yoel Roth as a pedophile” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675873459

Congress is forever stained by that bigoted, lying piece of homophobic human trash.

But on to better things!

Remember wonderful brilliant Dan Goldman, who was the House Democrats' lawyer for Donald Trump's first impeachment, and who is now a member of Congress from New York? He took some time to explain chapter and verse how full of bullshit and false information that New York Post Hunter Biden story was in the first place, literally from its first paragraph. Man it pissed James Comer off.

Watch all these videos:

“Rep. Goldman schools Comer on facts in the Hunter Biden story that the New York Post got wrong” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675873781

Part two . Keep watching, he is so fucking great. Goldman all but accuses Comer here of abusing his power as committee chair and wasting taxpayer money on a "fishing expedition into a civilian child of a president for political purposes."

“Goldman: "So far we've seen no actual evidence of any lies or any support for Joe Biden being involved in anything having to do with Ukraine other than promoting US foreign policy."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675873929

Part three:

“Goldman: "Let's run down what Twitter know about this hard drive and this story when it was published. First, the sole source of the hard drive was Rudy Giuliani, who had been working closely with Russian intelligence agents throughout 2020."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675878825

Welcome to Congress, Rep. Goldman!

Monumentally stupid Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay "WHAR BOXES" Higginsis pretty sure all the Twitter employees who testified today are gonna get an ARRESTIN':

“Clay Higgins, who is very scary, threatens that the ex-Twitter employee witnesses will be arrested for unspecified crimes” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1675883420

And that seems like a good place to start wrapping it up.

Want to hear more about the "pussy ass bitch" thing, since that is the most important fact that will ever come out of Kevin McCarthy's House of Representatives? Yeah you do.

““Pussy ass bitch” is now in the record” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1675877563

Amazing amazing amazing. No notes. Every day is stupider than the last.

As of this writing, the hearing is ongoing. We are sure it will continue to be just as productive as the last several hours have been. If you want to see more clips, obviously Rupar and Acyn are live-tweeting.

But we are done.

OPEN THREAD.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?