Wonkette

Wonkette

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
40m

I think I figured out why Microsoft Office 360 went down worldwide.

Microsoft was running it on European supermarket refrigerators . . .

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
31m

There are other unknown diseases. In 2018 my immune system attacked the myelin in the lumbar region of my spinal column. I was paralyzed from the navel down. A month in hospital, they never found a cause but it wasn't viral or bacterial. With treatment, 5 changes of my blood plasma, and a lot of physical therapy I learned to walk again.

I still don't have full feeling or function below the navel. My diagnosis is still "Spinal Myelitis, cause unknown".

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