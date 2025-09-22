Wonkette

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

"BASH: A CNN poll from this summer found only 28 percent of Democrats, these are your fellow Democrats, view your party favorably. How can you be so confident when you see numbers like that?”

Because the Dems have been outperforming in the vast majority of special elections that have been happening in 2025.

Because more and more Dems are realizing that they need to stand up against the Trump/MAGA regime.

Because our voters are much more motivated to get out and cast their ballots than the Republicans, who are starting to realize just how awful the Trump/MAGA regime is.

…this isn’t hard, Chuck…

/FFS

Scientist at the bench's avatar
Scientist at the bench
2h

Chuckie is everything that is wrong with the Democratic Party. Every appearance he makes damages the brand. He has to go.

Schumer is almost as bad for the United States as MAGA. He just ties up his damage in amicable corporate get-a-longs; while he cashes in. In 2028-if we get there- AOC needs to bury his anti-constituent weak ass...and I cannot believe I am making that statement. The United States cannot stand if our political choices range from vile dopes and profiteers to sneaky corporate shills.

And; dammit, support Mamdani. I am as moderate as they come, but he is the public's choice. I hope Jeffries is primaried out, and you get the message that it is time for you to go as well, Fritz.

