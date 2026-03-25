Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Kimi, a spunky little donkey in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/kimi-the-baby-donkey

And today’s meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/01c7d880-2139-4e9b-86df-f39434c4ec4c?utm_source=share

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
38m

I managed to fall down the stairs this morning. No serious injuries, but I've managed to break my ankle and will be off my feet for a little while. This may delay April's cakes post, unless I can persuade Cakes Jr to do all the hard work.

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