Ever since news broke last week that actor Alec Baldwin had accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun he was told was "cold" ( i.e. not loaded), rightwing ghouls have been frothing with glee, with little to no regard for Hutchins's grieving friends and family members. Why? Because Alec Baldwin believes in gun control and thinks cops should not kill unarmed Black people. It's not clear why this is a "win" for them or what they think the lesson should be here.

Some seem to be trying to make a case that a responsible gun owner who loves guns and the Second Amendment would never do that, but there have been 284 accidental shootings by children in the US this year, frequently due to their "responsible gun owner" parents leaving loaded guns around. Almost 500 people die a year due to unintentional shootings and over 27,000 are admitted to emergency rooms yearly for the same. Those aren't the kind of statistics you'd think gun owners would want to draw attention to, but I guess if it allows them to totally "own" Alec Baldwin, it will all have been worth it.

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump Jr. is particularly tickled by this whole thing, and is selling T-shirts (pictured above) reading "Guns Don't Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People."

Of course he's far from the only rightwing polemic making ghoulish statements about Hutchins's death. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert quoted a tweet from Baldwin reading "I'm going to make bright, banana yellow t-shirts that read 'My hands are up. Please don't shoot me" asking "Are these still available? Asking for a movie producer..."

.@AlecBaldwin are these still available? Asking for a movie producer… https: //t.co/AeE5VHLhqN — Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1634920408.0

Mike Cernovich, one of the most ridiculous creatures on this planet, claimed the shooting was actually caused by "Hollywood's treatment of conservatives" on a spiritual level.

As of right now, however, Junior is the only one who seems to be actively profiting off of it. Think about that for a second. This woman dies in a horrific accident, her family is just dealing with the loss, and this creep sees an opportunity to own the libs and make money. Because Alec Baldwin made fun of his daddy. On the bright side, however, it sure is nice of whoever actually buys this shirt to let everyone know they are a despicable asshole, so no one wastes time having to get to know them to find that out.

For someone who claims he's so horrified by someone accidentally shooting another person, Don Jr. has a surprising number of other shirts that rather explicitly threaten gun violence.

Like this.

And this:

There's also a lot of "Let's Go Brandon" merchandise available for purchase on Don Jr.'s site, which is very sad.

In case you are blissfully unaware, "Let's Go Brandon" is the latest One Joke on the right, stemming from a reporter thinking some people at a NASCAR rally were chanting in support of driver Brandon Brown, who won the race that day, instead of "Fuck Joe Biden," which is what they were actually chanting.

Not only do they have Don Jr. branded shirts, they also have terrible, terrible songs.



www.youtube.com

And they wonder why no one will let them be in charge of culture.

[ Insider ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?