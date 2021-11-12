Scroll all the way down, there's a WONKMEET TOMORRY!

Guess you better keep this tab open for the next four hours, so you can listen to this musical accompaniment!

This is a very clear summation of what the fuck Kyle Rittenhouse was doing in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, the night he shot two people and maimed a third, as well as what's gone on in his trial up to now.— Isaac Saul at Tangle

Meanwhile, in Georgia. Nobody tell Jamie, I don't want to clean up the mess when her head explodes from this direct quote, and not even like a Wonkette-style "quote."

The defense attorney in the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is objecting to Al Sharpton’s presence in the courtroom, claiming it is intimidating the jury: “We don’t want any more Black pastors in here”pic.twitter.com/LoQhor0WJN — philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1636657227

The rest of the day in court for Ahmaud Arbery's killers. (News4Jax)

Who are the bad guys? A comic from Maximus Wrecks.

You don't want to be Gene Simmons's enemy do you? Get vaccinated, or he will yell mean things at and about you. (Volume off or The Hill will autoplay a robot reading you the story.)

The anti-maskers have broken Montana. School board members, principals, and teachers are GTFO. Maybe they can hire some snake handlers to come teach the creation science in the Book of Job. (Flathead Beacon)

Why inflation is good actually. (Presumably doesn't apply for people on a pension. But does apply for those on Social Security, who will get a 5.9 percent Cost of Living Adjustment this year.) — The Intercept

I'd say "tell Joe Manchin," but LOL. (Axios)

The messaging needle Joe Biden has to thread on the economy. This is a good piece! — Politico . Dammit, Politico, this is a good headline too, on the need for Joe to start micromanaging Congress: Dems to White House: The Only Prescription Is More Biden.

Gas prices (and thus food prices and others) are rising because that Saudi Arabian murderer wants Joe Biden to stop calling him that Saudi Arabian murderer. Okay, simplified a little, but not by that much. (Intercept again)

California millionaire fugitive 1/6 rioter would like Belarusian asylum please. — Daily Beast

Oh my gosh, Dan Savage so mean to this poor rich boring condescending man! (The Stranger)

Hi Georgia farmer baby girl! Hiiiii! — GPB

The October boost to SNAP benefits: more food, better mental health too. Happy story from Civil Eats. Plus: What vertically integrated meat purveyor Belcampo's bullshit shows about the economics of meat.

OH MY GOSH I FORGOT TO CHECK THE WONKMEET DOT COM! Orange County, California, Wonkers go to Irvine TOMORROW to see your friend Leah!Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. at Left Coast Brewing in Irvine!Be there or be a big jerk! Beers are on me!

