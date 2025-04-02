Anna Paulina Luna, 2022, Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

You know those Republicans, they can’t govern. Not even each other! They are all grownup versions of the kids nobody wanted to play with on the playground, because they have meltdowns when they get the tiniest scratch, and every time they lose they whine about changing the rules.

Now no-nuttin’ Moses of Congress Mike Johnson is stamping his little foot and saying he is cancelling ALL THE voting on the entire Republican agenda for the rest of the week, after nine disobedient Republicans joined all the Democrats in a 206-222 vote against his attempt to block a vote on a bipartisan bill from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican, and Brittany Pettersen, Democrat of Colorado, that would let new-parent lawmakers vote by proxy for three months.

Voting by proxy, they all do it! But Mike Johnson doesn’t want any fewer tools to harass baby-vessels with, and BIPARTISAN BILL, ACK ACK KILL IT WITH FIRE!

Short version: Mike Johnson tried to use his Speaker Power to keep Luna and Petterson’s bill from coming to the floor. But Luna and allies defied him by using a procedural maneuver called a discharge petition, and collected the 218 signatures, including those of 11 Republicans, which forced a vote on the proxy resolution within two days. And then so Johnson put forward his own new-special-rule for a vote, which would block voting on Luna’s bill. BUT nine Republicans joined Democrats to vote against Johnson’s rules-change bill. And then rather than just let everybody vote on Luna’s bill and move on, Johnson huffily declared that there would be no more voting at all this week, and blamed Luna for that. Weak! So no proxy-vote-bill getting voted on, no nothing getting voted on until Mad Dad calms down.

It’s a pretty rare fail, points out Steve Benen: During “Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker, she literally never lost a rule vote. During former Republican Reps. John Boehner’s and Paul Ryan’s tenures, they also never lost such a vote.” Ouch, way to hurt yourself!

Snitted MAD DAD Johnson: “Let me just make this clear, that rule being brought down means that we can't have any further action on the floor this week.” LOOK AT WHAT YOU MADE ME DO!

“You heard who applauded on the floor? It was the Democrats, not the Republicans.” LOOK AT WHAT YOU’VE DONE, YOU HAVE MADE DEMOCRATS HAPPY!

Hey, remember the time Marjorie Taylor Greene proxy-voted for an entire week so she could vacation in Costa Rica while she was finalizing her divorce from her first husband Perry Greene, the guy she abandoned after allegedly cross-fitting herself on her personal trainer for much of their marriage? MT’s first husband Perry is broken after being evicted from her Biblical-marriage holy ladygarden, sitting all alone in parking garages in his Cybertruck, yelling at women he thinks are Muslim that he thinks they should go back to their own country.

Anyway, Marge is furious:

And she mom-shamed Luna on Xitter:

“I can’t believe that Congress was hijacked this week over Luna’s resolution to allow members to skip work and vote from home. As a mom, I know all about seasons of life. If you aren’t capable of doing the job your constituents sent you to do, then you should step aside and let someone else do it. “We have critical bills to pass to prevent illegals from voting and to stop judges from vetoing President Trump’s agenda. “It’s a shame that selfish politicians are putting themselves before the American people.”

Yep, the America people are clamoring for them to step to getting rid of judges and courts, and keeping anybody from voting if their birth certificate doesn’t match their REAL ID driver’s license.

Oh hey, guess whose birth certificate might not match their etc. etc.? Said attention hog, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida woman!

Have you met her? Oh, let’s!

Luna is on her third last name, and just three years before she ran for Congress she was a white-identifying Obama voter, and a model and “influencer” who’d been featured in Maxim magazine.

And, but, at some point post-2017, she fell into a gun rights/ human trafficking rabbit hole on the Internet, and her posts caught the squinky eye of Charlie Kirk. He picked her out, shook her up, and turned her into someone new! The director of Hispanic engagement for Turning Point USA!

Luna had never identified as Hispanic before, she listed herself as white when she served for six years in the Air Force, and she and her parents were born in the US and did not speak Spanish. The name on her birth certificate is Anna Paulina Mayerhofer, and she had been going by her husband’s last name, Gamberzky.

But in 2018 she began to publicly identify as Mexican-American, and ran to be the first Mexican-American congressperson from Florida. She also identifies as part Ashkenazi Jewish, and has claimed that her father raised her to follow Messianic Judaism (like Jews for Jesus, we guess?) though her father’s family says they are “not aware of him practicing any form of Judaism while Luna was growing up.”

She also claimed her father was in prison most of the time when she was growing up, though the Washington Post looked and found no prison records for him.

“She would really change who she was based on what fit the situation best at the time,” one of her friends told the Washington Post. Like, perhaps, newly embracing her grandparents’ heritage when running in Florida?

Also she claims to have gotten into gun rights after a dramatic home invasion by her landlord, but her then-roomate said it never happened. Anna heaved on the campaign trail:

“Had my friend Jeremy not been there to protect me, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be standing right here in front of you guys right now. [My landlord] was not breaking into my house at 4 a.m. to see how I was doing.”

There was a daytime burglary when no one was home, said the roommate, and actually they both already owned guns, and the guns were in the apartment at the time. But guns they were not able to use, because neither of them, nor some made-up guy named Jeremy, were there at the time.

And then in 2019 Anna legally changed her last name to her mother’s maiden name, Luna. It’s almost like identity can be fluid and not totally fixed, man!

So now she identifies as a Mexican-American messianic Jew, and above all else, a 2A-lovin’ abortion-hater. She may have no legislative experience, but credit where credit is due, she figured out how the rules of Congress work, and used them to stick it to Mike Johnson. And now Charlie Kirk’s protégé has made Mike Johnson mad and sad indeed! And Luna has left the Freedom Caucus she says has been insufficiently supportive.

Has a right-wing woman discovered some FEMINISM?

What will be next? Witchcraft? Destroying capitalism? Lesbianism? Stay tuned!

