Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trux Mint In Box's avatar
Trux Mint In Box
29m

South Park has more balls than Columbia board will ever ever have. 1.5 billion on the line and they went full steam ahead. Columbia folded over what amount to a rounding error in its total endowment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
1h

Fuck Columbia. Buncha ass kissers and reprobates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
264 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture