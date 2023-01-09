The Republican-controlled House of Representatives have convened to vote on a shiny new rules package. Will Rep. Nancy Mace fold and vote for the damn thing? Will Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene further embarrass humanity? Will someone try to beat up Rep. Matt Gaetz … again ?



Here’s a link for your watching-in-horror enjoyment.

Open thread post is still open thread





