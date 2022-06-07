Big mazel tov to the Proud Boys who just saw their conspiracy charges get bumped up to seditious conspiracy in a superseding indictment filed yesterday by the Justice Department. The crew joins the Oath Keepers, who were also charged with seditiously attempting to overthrow the government on January 6, 2021. So congrats to Enrique Tarrio and his good squad, who graduated from brawling kid brother to the big time.

The latest promotion appears to be thanks to the efforts of team member Charles Donohoe, who was charged back in March with conspiracy along with his proud buddies Enrique Tarrio, the infamous Afro-Cuban white nationalist Aladdin aficionado who led the gang for years, and four of his fellow face-lickers , Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola. In April, Donohoe, the head of the North Carolina chapter of the Proud Boys, pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct congressional proceedings and impeding police officers on January 6, 2021, and with his cooperation, the government was able to strengthen its case against his co-conspirators.

But Donohoe can't take all the credit. These indictments were also made possible by the "Western chauvinists" and their shockingly bad op-sec . From December 19, when Biggs DM'd Tarrio to complain that they were going to have to upgrade from their regular crew of "losers who wanna drink" if they were going to put a stop to the peaceful transition of power, through January 6 when Tarrio watched his proud brethren invade the Capitol and left voice memos crowing “Make no mistake...we did this,” these bloody idiots took copious notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy, and they're probably going to jail for a good, long time.

Check out these dipshits congratulating each other for overthrowing the government based on a mistaken assumption that the election wouldn't count if it weren't certified on January 6:

At 7: 39 pm, PERSON-I sent two text messages to TARRIO that read, “Brother. ‘You know we made this happen,” and “I’m so proud of my country today.” TARRIO responded, “I know” At 7:44 pm. the conversation continued, with PERSON-I texting, “1776 motherfuckers.” TARRIO responded, “The Winter Palace.” PERSON-1 texted, “Dude. Did we just influence history?” TARRIO responded, “Let's first see how this plays out.” PERSON-1 stated, “They HAVE to certify today! Or it's invalid.” These messages were exchanged before the Senate returned to its chamber at approximately 8:00 p.m. to resume certifying the Electoral College vote.

The "1776" and "Winter Palace" messages seem to refer to a document entitled "1776 Returns" laying out a plan to occupy DC on January 6. CNN reports:

The written plan doesn’t mention violence and contains two prongs — one called “Storm the Winter Palace” in which organizers would “fill the buildings with patriots” and another called the “Patriot Plan.” That one-page list of demands would be distributed in the streets, declaring “we the people” request a new election on January 20, 2021, and falsely claiming “the evidence of election fraud is overwhelming.”

But it turns out that ordering your henchmen to manually delete all the messages documenting your planned assault on the seat of government because you are "nuking that channel" doesn't ensure that everything gets vaporized. Prosecutors appear to have these doofuses' entire chat history and have pasted it together for the grand jury, along with the copious footage generated by these brain geniuses live broadcasting their every move on social media, to form a narrative compelling enough to secure the more serious charges.



While the charges against the Oath Keepers depict an organized crew marching uniformed in "stack formation" through the Capitol on their own mission, the indictment filed yesterday paints the Proud Boys as instigators of the chaos, "[d]irecting, mobilizing, and leading members of the crowd onto Capitol grounds and into the Capitol." On December 29, Tarrio posted a message that his guys planned to “turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but this time with a twist ..... We will not be wearing our traditional Black and Yellow. We will be incognito and we will be spread across downtown DC in smaller teams. And who knows . . . we might dress in all BLACK for the occasion.”

But the Proud Boys' attempts to go incognito by not dressing up in their signature bumble bee garb went about as well as their attempts to cover their digital trail. Also, the Mensa crew allowed a documentary filmmaker to embed with them and record their every move, which was ... a choice.

Anyway, looks like that filmmaker, Nick Quested, will be testifying at Thursday night's kickoff of the January 6 Select Committee hearings. Betcha he'll be bringing some of his footage, too!

And speaking of footage, let's repost this video of Tarrio getting arrested in his skivvies back in March, because that's just good clean fun for the whole family:

“Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested this morning in his underwear in Miami for conspiracy in connection with the J6 insurrection. From NBC6.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1646768060

In summary and in conclusion, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand. Which is a thing that tends to happen when you try to overthrow the government.

[ Indictment / CNN / Politico ]

