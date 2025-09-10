Wonkette

Rebecca Schoenkopf
Guys re the Charlie Kirk news, please remember The Rules. https://www.wonkette.com/p/rules-for-commenting-radicals

swmnguy
NOT linking it to income is the way. 100%.

Minneapolis began to offer free breakfast to ALL kids in school when my kids were elementary aged. We are fortunate people. We didn't qualify for free/reduced lunch. We sent them to school with a lunch, and they'd had breakfast at home.

So my son wasn't going for the free breakfast. He wasn't hungry, and he thought it wasn't meant for him.

His teacher pulled me aside and asked me to ask my son to go eat the breakfast. She said, "All the kids like and respect your son, he's a natural leader. If he goes, the rest will go, and that will remove any of the stigma."

I'd never thought of it that way; I was in the old mode where I had qualified as a kid and it was stigmatized. So, knowing we didn't qualify, I knew why my son wasn't eating the the breakfast.

I explained to him just what his teacher had told me, and he agreed that there was a stigma; and if it was OK for him to go eat the breakfast and encourage everyone to go; he'd be happy to do that.

He did; the teachers told me it worked.

The boy was only 8 years old and had that level of understanding of how things like this work.

It isn't just my kid. Kids These Days? They're So Damn Good.

