Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica's avatar
Jessica
5h

I’m a librarian. I am fairly chill, but if you fuck with my patrons or fuck with my collection, I will nice-white-lady you into the ether. You want to do what? You’re going to have to follow proper protocols and procedures, and until they’re followed to the T and documented, nothing will change. Libraries and archives are not the place to “move fast and break things” when it comes to information access and preservation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
tek's avatar
tek
4h

On the early shift here today, I noted that Musk was tagging along on Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia.

You will absolutely not in a million years guess what just dropped!

𝐄𝐥𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
402 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture