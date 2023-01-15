Last week, the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, canceled an upcoming "Rally Against Censorship" event they were meant to host after they learned that the keynote speaker was none other than Kyle Rittenhouse.

"Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization," read a statement posted on social media by the venue, "But we feel that this event doesn’t reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."

This was, of course, entirely fair. It is quite reasonable for a venue to decide "Hey, we don't want some kid who is exclusively famous for shooting people at a protest to speak at our brewery. We'd rather not encourage that." Giving Rittenhouse a platform like that and making a celebrity out of him sends a message that it is okay to go to protests armed to the teeth and then shoot people for no reason. While he was found innocent in a court of law, no one is obligated to encourage people to follow in his footsteps.

"It’s really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd," Rittenhouse, who is not legally allowed to "like beer" in a bar responded on Twitter. "I’ll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at."

To be clear, the brewery was not censoring Kyle Rittenhouse or barring any voices from being heard. Rittenhouse and others were and are entirely free to take their act to any other venue that wishes to host them. The brewery merely told him "You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here," a phrase he should probably get used to hearing.

Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron says that they did not bend to the "woke crowd" or the "woke mob" or any other figment of the Right's imagination, but canceled the event after hearing concerns from their actual patrons. He says he had booked the event before he know that Rittenhouse would be speaking.

“Our place is super inclusive,” Fougeron told the Texas Tribune. “We are super pro-veteran, super pro-law enforcement. We’re trying to be good people in the community. We’re friends with our firefighters, with our police department…. We have a lot of gay patrons who come in because it’s a place of inclusivity. It’s crazy that we’re getting threats from people.”

Fougeron says that ever since the announcement, they have been harassed and threatened by Rittenhouse's loyal supporters — many of whom we can assume have made a habit of harassing venues that host drag shows in the last year or so.

“It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Fougeron said, “But now I’m more certain than ever that I made the right decision.” And he did.

If I were Kyle Rittenhouse, which thankfully I am not, I would just be grateful that the brewery chose to simply cancel an event rather than censoring anyone's voice the way Kyle Rittenhouse has censored people's voices in the past. At least he's walking out of this alive.

