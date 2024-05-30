Convicted Felon Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts. That’s The Headline, MFers.
Felon felon felon felon felon felon felon.
Holyshitdamn, the jury came back this afternoon in Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan for falsifying business records related to his porn peener payoffs, and here is your late breaking post on the late breaking news, with very little analysis:
GUILTY ON ALL 34 FUCKING COUNTS.
That’ll be the first time Trump got all the votes in his entire life, or ever will. He can appeal, but fuck that motherfucking felon.
A jury of Donald Trump’s peers — including that one the MAGA idiots were hanging their stupid sad hopes on — found him GUILTY.
Eric Trump was in the courtroom so hopefully somebody will have some good information about him crying and being scared he’s never going to see Daddy again. Dumb old Eric.
Here is Fox News playing the breaking news, including the cheers outside the courthouse, courtesy Aaron Rupar:
And here is a tweet yesterday from Franklin Graham:
Prayer answered, motherfucker!
More analysis on Wonkette tomorrow. First, the world celebrates!
Can’t wait to hear Jon Stewart’s take on Trump and Biden just being two Old Convicted Felons.
Jim Jordan is ranting on Fox. Ha ha ha. . . Trump World is in such pain. "Sad" 😃