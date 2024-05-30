Holyshitdamn, the jury came back this afternoon in Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan for falsifying business records related to his porn peener payoffs, and here is your late breaking post on the late breaking news, with very little analysis:

GUILTY ON ALL 34 FUCKING COUNTS.

That’ll be the first time Trump got all the votes in his entire life, or ever will. He can appeal, but fuck that motherfucking felon.

A jury of Donald Trump’s peers — including that one the MAGA idiots were hanging their stupid sad hopes on — found him GUILTY.

Eric Trump was in the courtroom so hopefully somebody will have some good information about him crying and being scared he’s never going to see Daddy again. Dumb old Eric.

Here is Fox News playing the breaking news, including the cheers outside the courthouse, courtesy Aaron Rupar:

And here is a tweet yesterday from Franklin Graham:

Prayer answered, motherfucker!

More analysis on Wonkette tomorrow. First, the world celebrates!

