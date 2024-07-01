You knew this was coming. Former President Brainworms took a break from filling his diaper to weigh in on Monday’s Supreme Court decision granting the convicted felon permission to do more felonies if he gets back into office:

Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes - The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James’ shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf’s “case.” PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!

That makes one of us at the moment.

Meanwhile, somewhere Crooked Joe is rushing to the red phone giving him a direct line to Tish James and E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers, and yelling “SHUT IT DOWN, WE HAVE BEEN REBUKED BY HALF A DOZEN POLITICAL APPOINTEES WHO APPARENTLY LEARNED AMERICAN HISTORY OFF OF A PLACEMAT AT A COUNTRY KITCHEN IN AMARILLO!”

Good luck to whichever of Donald Trump’s lawyers drew the short straw and has to try and explain the difference between criminal and civil and state and federal lawsuits and charges and which ones the new SCOTUS decision affects. We would never give him so much credit as to assume that he is merely playing dumb here.

He wasn’t done, either:

The Supreme Court totally dismantled most of the charges against me. Joe Biden should now call off his “dogs.” Our Country should now be focused on GREATNESS again!

And then Trump’s Truth Social feed went quiet while he resumed his regular daily schedule of bragging that Charo totally wanted to do him in 1978.

We’re going to leave it to the lawyers to determine the extent to which charges have been “dismantled.” This was not an outright dismissal of the case by SCOTUS. The judge in the DC trial, Tanya Chutkan, has to actually sort out which charges Trump has immunity from and which fall under the rubric of “official acts” now that the case has been remanded to her.

For example, it’s highly possible the charges related to Trump’s conversations with Jeff Clark about the coup attempt will get tossed out of the indictment because Clark was a Department of Justice lawyer, and conversations with DOJ lawyers are official acts no matter the content. (This is, of course, insane. But it’s highly possible!)

Note to Jeff Clark: Even if Chutkan rules in Trump’s favor on this, you still lack the intellectual firepower of a banana and your disbarment should still move forward at flank speed. Even if one wants to grant you are legally on solid ground (and we don’t grant that because the legal reasoning behind this decision should embarrass anyone without a Federalist Society membership card), your moral and ethical choices make us long for the relatively upstanding behavior of Oliver North and Caspar Weinberger. So there.

Do we sound mad? We’re pretty mad.

Surprisingly, a quick survey of wingnut media and Twitter feeds shows a surprisingly muted reaction to SCOTUS so far. Even Donald Trump Jr. didn’t crow, and if ever there was a dirtball who would do some crowing about this decision, it’s him. Maybe they are smart enough to not step all over the current Biden crisis. If so, that would be a first.

OPEN THREAD.

Share

[TruthSocial]

Please support Wonkette, your

Money machine go BRRRR