It is a day, so Lauren Boebert, a congresswoman from Colorado said some stupid shit:

““I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.” Lauren Boebert went full theocracy, and proclaimed, “The church is supposed to direct the government” per the founding fathers.” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1656359230

"The reason we had so many overreaching regulations in our government is because the church complied. The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our founding fathers intended it. And I'm tired of this 'separation of church and state' junk that's not in the Constitution, it's in a stinkin' letter, and it means nothing like what they say it does," she said to some group of assholes, don't care not looking it up.

What's the Constitution got to say about this?

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion[.]"

It's the first 10 words of the Bill of Rights, which are (check college Con Law notes) the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.

More interestingly, what "stinkin' letter" is she talking about? Oh, it seems to be this one from Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists:

Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions,I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ʺmake no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,ʺ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.



We at Wonkette eagerly await Justice Samuel Alito's history lesson on whether "Thomas Jefferson" counts as American history in this case, as all our other rights (to bodily autonomy, to not be murdered with a semi-automatic machine gun) are not considered part of the history and fabric of our national character because shut up is why.

