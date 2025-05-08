Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
22m

File the habeus motion in every Federal court district. There's nothing like the shotgun effect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
9m

The shit they’re pulling is so wildly illegal that even my cynical old ass is shocked. I just read Liz Dye’s new blog post about the Feds trying to dump some law-abiding guy from Vietnam in Yemen.

Fucking YEMEN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture