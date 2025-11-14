Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I bet Todd Blanche didn’t intend to admit that these current emails prove he just gave minimum security and a puppy to a convicted sex trafficker who … very much sex-trafficked, actually. Perhaps the deputy attorney general isn’t much of a lawyer.

Republican leadership expects as many as 100 House Republicans to vote to compel the DOJ to release the Epstein Files. Now we just need 20ish Senate Republicans, as they’ll need 67 to override Trump’s assured veto. (Politico)

Matt Gaetz, Trump’s first pick for attorney general of the United States, denies that he had sex with the then-17-year-old homeless girl who was saving up for braces. (Gift link New York Times)

Yesterday we said it was interesting, and seemed money-laundry-ish, a weird real estate deal involving Trump, Epstein, and Bill Pulte. Well we were wrong. Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency about whom we’ve written trawling through errrebody’s mortgage loan applications, looking for alleged crimes for which to prosecute Trump’s enemies, was a teenager at the time; the Bill Pulte in question was almost certainly his developer grandfather. So, um, anyway, Bill Pulte just really really really wants to be in the news, I guess, and has referred Rep. Eric Swalwell to be criminally prosecuted for “mortgage fraud.” (NBC News)

Jesse Watters is calling the release of all the emails the “Schumer shutdown coverup” because what do words even mean? NOTHING, SAY IT AGAIN. (Media Matters)

Because of course the Russian connection could be its own Dostoevsky novel. And just like that I’m back in 2016. Goddammit. (Craig Unger)

Forty percent of young American women want to go anywhere but here. Expect the media to all start beating their breasts about the pain of young women any old time now. (Gallup)

That unfuckingbelievable raid on the Chicago apartment building, with the DHS goons rappelling from helicopters and trashing every single apartment there, zip-tying the children, and putting Black people on one bus and Venezuelan people on another — you remember, the one that to my knowledge never even made the front page of the New York Times — didn’t lead to any criminal charges, presumably because there were no goddamn criminals, DHS thugs fucking excepted. (Pro Publica)

The American bishops are shit about a lot of topics, but they do love immigration and immigrants, just like Jesus, and they’re pissed. (Letters From Leo)

The “Doordash report” that the White House says shows inflation has been tamed shows no such thing. And there won’t be an October jobs report from BLS ever, because “the Democrats” wait no that’s a lie too. (Marisa Kabas at The Handbasket)

The world’s largest meat company wanting to do something about climate change is like when the insurance industry wants to do something about climate change: Not everybody in big business is a fucking idiot, and they know that if their cows are on fire they can’t sell any beef! (Civil Eats)

Every time the seed of a new dystopia needs watering, Marc Andreesen is there! (Infinite Scroll)

Kash Patel’s 20-years-younger country-singer girlfriend keeps suing MAGA for saying she’s a Mossad honeypot. Fuck it, why not. (The Bulwark)

Indivisible thinks we should primary any feckless Democrat who refuses to fight. I’m all in! (Indivisible)

You didn’t have to sell us on Seattle’s new mayor-elect, Katie Wilson, Fox News: We were already sold! Incumbent Seattle mayor concedes to Mamdani-style ‘socialist’ who tapped her parents for money while running. :) Oh, you’d rather have Bolts mag instead? Pfft fine. (Bolts)

I forgot to give you this week’s movie! You and ZiggyWiggy will be watching Fantastic Voyage and it is available for free with ads on Daily Motion. $3.99 in the usual places. Saturday night, 8 or 9 p.m. or whenever!

Send me your etsys and your ebays and your other crafts and nonsenses for our post-Thanksgiving small business handmade and vintage buying orgy! Send links to everything you’re proud of to rebecca at wonkette dot com.

