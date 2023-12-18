Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

All the areas in which Joe Biden, with a zero-margin Senate and very little House, has been historically successful and all the mind-blowing shit he’s accomplished. Read and bookmark and share. (Public Notice) I guess Joe Biden is to blame though for the fact that the venture capitalists are no longer subsidizing the costs of your servant bringing you Instacart? (Tressie McMillan Cottom’s New York Times op ed was very strange to me.) (Lawyers Guns & Money)

Rudy Giuliani has absolutely lost his mind. The New Yorker was there for his defamation trial. Wooof.

Republicans have a birth control problem. Kellyanne Conway wants them to loudly state their support for birth control, to show that they are reasonable, except they don’t. That does make it difficult! — Abortion Every Day

Four years for former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Counterintelligence Division in New York Charles McGonigal, who an awful lot of us think crashed the Trump Russia investigation on purpose, for being an agent of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska — the same guy who was paying Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russian spies. Obviously Trump uses this as proof that something something Hillary Clinton Deep State. — DOJ / Plea agreement

This is an excellent, excellent investigation into the unregulated world of skydiving, and one Lodi center in particular where people just keep dying and nobody can do a thing about it. (Sac Bee)

New North Carolina Dem Party chairwoman, who’s in her mid-20s, a goddamn hero. (David Pepper)

Oh no, the FCC didn’t give Elno a billion dollars in public money to not bring broadband to Not Rural America, and he and his Republican ball-lickers (and his mom!) are pissssed. — Above the Law

If I were a credit union, I would simply not deny mortgages to Black people who earn twice what the white people to whom I do give mortgages do. (CNN)

Yeah, I don’t know that I’d call this a “conversation” between the humans and the humpbacks, because the humans didn’t actually know what either of them were saying. — Boing Boing

Cintra Wilson, my hero, on the fashion and weaponized femininity of the Southern Belle.

This dude so mad about the New York Times wine coverage, lol. — Everyday Drinking

The Cleveland Balloonfest: Not actually a disaster! (Defector) And while you’re at Defector, this is an enjoyable writeup of this wire. (Defector)

Cringeworthy Christmas movies? They better not mean the greatest one of all time, Trading Places. — Looper

Detroit and friends in driving distance thereof! Shy and I have decided to have you over for New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Bar Brunch! New Year’s Day, noon to 3 p.m. May you bring a dish to share? Only if you would love to! Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com to let me know you are coming and get my address, header: BLOODY MARY BLOODY MARY. But only twice, not three times, we don’t want her to appear.

