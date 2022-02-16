Republicans aren’t crazy about refugees. A common GOP lie during the 2016 elections was that Democrats wanted to admit “unvetted’ Syrian refugees. Rightwing media was ablaze with talk about a dangerous “migrant caravan” that miraculously vanished after the 2018 midterms. Conservatives have consistently painted desperate (brown) people as an existential threat to the nation.

CONVOY CRISIS: WHAT ABOUT THE CANADA FREEDOM CONVOY'S SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS?

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, however, has suddenly remembered all that “give me your tired” and “huddle masses” stuff. The Texas congressman fully supports the anti-vaxx Canadian truckers illegally blocking roadways. He’s even taken it upon himself to throw open America’s doors for them. He tweeted Tuesday:

Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as “terrorists” by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program. Here’s the link:





Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as “terrorists” by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program. Here’s the link:https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/temporary-workers/h-2b-temporary-non-agricultural-workers … — Dan Crenshaw (@Dan Crenshaw) 1644948810

This is presumably not a joke, because Crenshaw is a serious politician who proposes serious legislation and solutions for his constituents. He’s not a common Twitter troll like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Well, that’s what he’s said, at least. He’s publicly chastised Greene while perhaps secretly envying her style.

Republicans are attacking our neighbor to the north, a major ally, because Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has (perhaps belatedly!) taken decisive action against the truckers' lawless “protest.” It’s not “woke” when a government cracks down on blockades that have cost the automative industry almost $300 million in lost wages and production. It’s law and order capitalism.

NBC News reports:

The demonstrations have resulted in losses of direct wages totaling $144.9 million, mostly affecting Michigan and Ontario, from Feb. 7 to Tuesday, according to an analysis by the Anderson Economic Group, based in East Lansing, Mich.



During that same period, General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Honda and Toyota have lost an additional $155 million, Anderson said in a statement on Monday.

Anderson Economic Group estimated that lost wages in Michigan, which is part of America, amounted to $55 million after the first week of anti-vaxx trucker protests. That’s already more than the reported $50 million in property damage connected to the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake was shot. Crenshaw backed wannabe vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, who armed himself (illegally) and crossed state lines to “defend” private property.

Kyle Rittenhouse was rightly found not guilty (obviously) He should sue the major media outlets (obviously) But is anyone else wondering why Gage Grosskreutz doesn’t also have to go on trial for threatening & chasing someone with a weapon? Or does that only apply to non-antifa? — Dan Crenshaw (@Dan Crenshaw) 1637360691

It's laughable to imagine Canadian politicians extending a warm welcome to protesters from Kenosha, especially those the US government had declared criminals. Maybe Crenshaw isn’t up on current events, but these truckers have occupied Canada’s capital and set up camps in the streets like the homeless people conservatives find icky.

REMEMBER? Just Bill Barr Unpersoning Some Entire Cities For Donald Trump

Peter Sloly resigned as Ottawa police chief because of the perceived “sluggish” response, and Republicans would normally thump their chests and boast about how US cops don’t hesitate to crack skulls impose law and order. During the summer of 2020, the Trump administration declared New York City, Seattle, and Portland "anarchist jurisdictions” and claimed the cities "have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities.” Republicans still won’t shut up about how Democratic-run cities were “on fire.” If they were, it was because of climate change, not riots.

For Christ’s sake, here’s a September 2020 Twitter exchange between Crenshaw and Senator Ed Markey.

Saying that Democrats are excusing and encouraging violence in our streets is not some right-wing talking point. It just means we listen to what they are saying. This is a US Senator calling to disarm police in Portland and across America.https: //twitter.com/SenMarkey/status/1305513214663426049 … — Dan Crenshaw (@Dan Crenshaw) 1600099340



MARKEY: Portland police routinely attack peaceful protestors with brute force. We must disarm these officers, and every other police department in America, of weapons of war, and enact a nationwide ban on tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds.



CRENSHAW: Saying that Democrats are excusing and encouraging violence in our streets is not some right-wing talking point. It just means we listen to what they are saying.

This is a US Senator calling to disarm police in Portland and across America.

Crenshaw is a US congressman excusing and encouraging the same lawless actions he recently decried. Canadian police aren’t tear gassing truckers. They’re just towing their vehicles and pulling their licenses. But the Canadian truckers are white and obnoxious in service of a cause he supports. It’s telling that Crenshaw seems to consider them more “American” than the Black Lives Matter protesters down the street.

[ NBC News / Vanity Fair ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?