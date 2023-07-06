Daniel Cameron, the sunken place-residing Republican nominee for Kentucky governor — it's an off-year election and coming right up! — commemorated the Fourth of July with the following tweeted message: “When I’m Governor, I’ll designate the entire month of July as ‘American Pride Month.’ We will celebrate America, its Founding Fathers, and the core pillars of freedom, liberty, and democracy all month long. America is fundamentally a force for good in the world, despite what Andy Beshear and his supporters think. Happy Fourth everyone!”

Never Trumper Tom Nichols wrote a heartfelt, if sadly naive, article for The Atlantic where he suggested that on this Independence Day we could at least try to “think of our fellow Americans as friends and family, brothers and sisters, and people whose hands we would gratefully clasp if we met in a faraway and dangerous place.” Obviously, neither Donald Trump nor his stooge Cameron are interested in a temporary cease fire while we join hands to blow out the candles on America’s birthday cake.

LGBTQ Pride Month just ended, so of course Cameron proposed an “American Pride Month” for July. It’s a real “all pride matters” move. Cameron also smears the patriotism of both Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his supporters. Beshear is the sitting governor, so if Cameron could math at all, he’d realize he would need at least some of those voters he insulted.

This is all so gross and offensive, it’s no wonder Black Jesus made Cameron’s ass sag so badly in those khakis he’s wearing in his tweet’s photo.





We Really Shouldn't Enjoy Watching Kentucky Republicans Pummel Daniel Cameron, But It Is What It Is.

Judge Rules Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Can Let Everyone Know How Bad AG Daniel Cameron Sucks

Polls show the Kentucky governor’s race as a toss-up, which is still impressive for a Democratic governor in a deep-red state. Cygnal pollster Brent Buchanan said Cameron could possibly capitalize on swing voters’ overwhelming disapproval of President Joe Biden, but Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky, thinks it won’t be that easy for Mr. Saggy Khakis.

“Nothing about these polling results guarantee that we will see a shift toward the Republicans later on,” Voss said. “It’s an assumption that the Republican Party will be able to nationalize the race and make our governor’s election about Joe Biden.”

Although 94 percent of Kentucky swing voters disapprove of Biden, 81 percent approve of Beshear, who recently ranked as the fifth most popular governor in the US. However, Cameron’s campaign is nonetheless going full “Let’s Go Brandon” against the governor.

Wednesday, Cameron tweeted these libel-adjacent remarks, “Religious liberty is a cornerstone of the American republic, and Andy Beshear is no friend to it. He shut down our churches and cozies up to anti-Christian hate groups. This November, we can turn the page on the Beshear era and start a new chapter of freedom for all.”



Beshear shut down all mass gatherings in the state during the worst days of the pandemic (an important detail that Cameron omits). Cameron includes a photo from an April 2020 press conference where Beshear announced that license plates would be recorded of anyone violating the state’s stay-at-home order and participating in mass gatherings. Yes, this was over Easter weekend, but he never singled out Christians. Just because Jesus came back from the dead didn’t mean your dumb ass would. This is typical of right-wingers, though: If they don’t receive special treatment, they consider themselves horribly oppressed.

Worst of all is the photo included of Beshear with the Kentucky Fried Sisters, whom Cameron smears as “an anti-Christian hate group.” They are objectively not anti-Christian, and it’s vile to further marginalize people by suggesting their very existence is deliberately hateful to Christians.

Here is the Kentucky Fried Sisters’ mission, in their own words:

Our divine ministry is to reach the periphery of the queer community where we can make a meaningful difference. We are here to embrace and love the sex worker. We are here to advocate for families. We are here to educate the uninformed and inspire those left indifferent. We are here to defy and resist oppression and bigotry in our community.

That seems more Christ-like than Cameron’s hateful bile.

As attorney general, Cameron refused to bring charges against the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. I wish that was sufficiently disqualifying but this is still America. There’s reason to hope, though, that his desperate culture warring won’t win over any truly undecided voters.

