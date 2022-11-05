Former-footballer and current crackpot David Icke was scheduled to speak at a rally this Sunday in Amsterdam organized by the group Samen Voor Nederland (Together For The Netherlands), which started as an anti-COVID restrictions group and has since morphed into a whole conspiracist organization.

Icke was all set to give the keynote speech at their anti-Ukraine War rally— which, given that Ukraine was invaded by Russia and did not start a war is really more of a "Just Let Russia Do What It Wants, Okay?" protest more than an anti-war protest.

This will no longer be happening, however as the Dutch government has declared him a threat to public order, barred him from the Netherlands and with it, the 26 other countries in the European Union.

Icke was sent a five-page letter informing him that he would not be allowed to travel within the Schengen region for the next two years, largely because his lizard people theory is extremely anti-Semitic and they've had enough of that for a thousand lifetimes.

A copy of the letter posted to David Icke's page (which we're not going to link to) read:

The British David Icke has been internationally known for years as a propagator of conspiracy theories. Among other things, he claims that the world is ruled by so-called reptiles, which are a group of powerful aliens that pretend to be humans. According to critics, the reptiles are a metaphor for a (partly Jewish) elite that forms an all-powerful secret world government and is active in all ranks of society. He claims that the Jews financed Hitler and that the Jews are responsible for organizing the 2008 financial crisis and the terrorist attacks on September 11.



The CIDI has responded to Icke’s planned arrival and has announced in the mainstream media that it finds it unacceptable that a stage is being given to Icke. As a result, three counter-demonstrations were registered with the municipality.



The division within society is not only apparent from counter-reactions to the demonstration itself. For example, Icke’s reptile theory has recently been proclaimed several times by Forum for Democracy leader Thierry Baudet. In news reports, Icke is mentioned as ‘the man behind Baudet’s reptile theory’.In addition, conspiracy theories were spread by Baudet during the debate on Budget Day 2022, in which he reasons that Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag studied at a university where spies are recruited. In response to this, the debate was halted and the cabinet briefly left the House of Representatives. Source AD



These recent developments show that it can be concluded that the arrival of David Icke is not only relevant for public order within the municipality of Amsterdam. Providing Icke with a podium or not will have a greater or lesser effect on the polarization within Dutch society.



Icke claims that the Netherlands banning him is proof thathe is right, because they are afraid that Icke was getting too close to their reptilian origins, thus destroying their plans for world domination. Or, you know, because they don't so much want a redo of the Holocaust.

Icke has long claimed that his belief in lizard people is not at all anti-Semitic and that it is purely coincidence that the majority of people he says are secret shapeshifting blood-drinking reptiles plotting to create a New World Order are Jewish — that he is not speaking in coded metaphors, but literal shapeshifting blood-drinking reptiles who are plotting to create a New World Order. In his defense, he does seem quite daft.

Samen Voor Nederland has since announced that they will not be in charge of organizing the demonstration tomorrow, but believe people will still come to demonstrate.

