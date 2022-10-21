Extremely surprised to read the new La Mussolina is willing to blow up her faszisti coalition if they don't agree to support Ukraine. I thought all the terrifying rightwing Europeans were Put(in)as. (Bloomberg)

This is quite good. Am I the only one who thinks only a woman (asshole) would be pushed out after 44 days for doing exactly what her party wanted? I'm not saying she's not an asshole woman, I'm just saying.

“Here's the full clip of how Channel 4 News ended this evening. "I've got a blank space baby, and I'll write your name."” — Stuart's (@Stuart's) 1666298364

What a pregnancy actually looks like before 10 weeks. (It looks like jizz.) — The Guardian

Here's an excellent livethread of the trial in Arkansas as the ACLU sues to enjoin the state's ban on gender-affirming care for trans kids. Learn what doctors who treat kids are saying, and what their loving parents are. (ThreadReaderApp)

Wow , Washington Post with the Both Sides Hall Of Fame:

The burst of education laws around cultural and societal issues is unprecedented, said Houman Harouni, a Harvard lecturer who studies education. It suggests that both political parties in America are doubling down on the culture war, he said, using the education laws to signal their values to voters: While Republicans are proposing and passing the measures, Democrats are loudly opposing them.

The story then goes on to note the education laws are overwhelmingly being passed and signed by Republicans, in Republican states, and I would love to know who let Mr. Harouni up there into the lede to say, “This, to me, reads more like a PR campaign,” Harouni said. “On either side, I don’t really think this is about education.”

Joy Hofmeister's correct. Wonder if the moderator ever did in fact fact-check it and announce that she's right.

“Finally. A Democratic candidate just correctly pointed out that red states like Oklahoma have HIGHER crime rates than New York and California. The Republican candidate and moderator refused to believe it.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen) 1666226386

What she's talking about: the red-state murder problem. (Third Way)

And by the way, if Joy Hofmeister, the Democrat, actually wins the Oklahoma governor's race, I will do something NUDE, I tell you, NUDE. (In the privacy of my home.) But she seems to be leading every poll, and that is crazy . — KOCO

Speaking of polls! Joan Walsh politely shits on the NYT/Siena poll that purported to show a 1000 percent swing toward Republicans among independent women. Because she's a lady. (The Nation)

Defector being very mean to Ben Smith's new journalism thingie Semafor, as is its wont.

Here's a Dave Weigel semaform (LOL) on Oregon's very scary possible red turn. It is not at all elevated by him having to do his stupid checklist of nonsense that very much reads like tick-the-box homework, Defector was right.

Vegetable margaritas? The Mixer, are you my new best friend?

The publicists finally found me after so many years of my missing them and their lovely gifts. Did I want this "CAT AMAZING enrichment for indoor cats" cat play box? DID I EVER! Would I write about it? DO YOU ONE BETTER, here's Samuel Gompers and Tipitina IN HOT CAT PIX. What are they doing? They are LOVING ALL OVER IT.

“https: //t.co/hTUzQZPsmi” — Shypixel (@Shypixel) 1666305832

