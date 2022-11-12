Things are going pretty well for Democrats in some tight races out west. Mark Kelly pulled through last night, keeping his seat by beating Republican Blake Masters, whose face I remain unable to visualize. Naturally, Trump has already released a statement reading “They stole the Electron from Blake Masters.”

Big if true.

This means that if Caroline Cortez Masto pulls through in Nevada (still possible!) and Raphael Warnock wins his runoff campaign against Herschel Walker ( has to be possible), Democrats will retain control of the Senate.

But also very importantly is that in Arizona, Democrat Adrian Fontes beat Oath Keeper and January 6 attendant Mark Finchem and in Nevada, Democrat Cisco Aguilar beat QAnon weirdo Jim Marchant. Both Republicans believed the 2022 election was stolen from Donald Trump and wanted to be Secretary of State for the explicit purpose of being able to overturn elections that don't favor Republicans. Given that both states tend to be swing states, this really would have been bad.

Arizona in particular has been the site of much drama over the 2020 election, so electing a Democrat instead of a complete loony toon is a very big deal for the state.

Via AP:



Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results.



Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump.

Neither Finchem nor Marchant has yet conceded, though we can probably assume that both of them will challenge the results of the election, because that's pretty much what their whole deal is.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?