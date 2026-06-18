It’s so funny when Donald Trump calls somebody “highly respected,” as it is like the kiss of death, the clearest indicator that exists that that person is considered somewhere below anal tumors on the human respectability chart. Anyway, he has a new nickname for Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who is now running against the HIGHLY RESPECTED Mike Collins.

Os(jerk!)off. It has a sort of ring to it, if your lips move when you read, or if you’re a particularly stupid 12-year-old who hasn’t figured out yet that nicknames need rhythm.

Also he spelled “Ossoff” wrong when he was angrily adding “jerk!” in the middle.

Oh well, someday he will die and on that day everyone in the world will rejoice, including those who have nicknames.

By the way, has the Ossoff campaign turned that into a T-shirt yet? They should. James Talarico started selling “I’m a Talafreako” shirts when Ken Paxton started calling him that and handed him that fundraising opportunity on a silver platter by dubbing him with that nickname.

Admittedly, “Talafreako” at least works as a nickname, as opposed to Os(jerk!)off, which sounds like something a person with Tourette’s screams mid-shit.

Though “I’m A Talafreako For Os(Jerk!)off” has a certain ring, maybe?

Nah.

Ossoff told Jen Psaki what he thinks about the name last night on her show:

Not his best work.

And then he, who looks direct out of central casting, which usually is what gets Trump’s 80-year-old mushroom dick hard, explained that “more to the point, he is increasingly unstable. And I think it flows from the fact that he is globally humiliated from this failed war.” He added, “we see him lashing out and behaving erratically in ways that put the nation at risk.”

And he pivoted to the HIGHLY RESPECTED Mike Collins, whom he referred to as Trump’s little puppet.

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Speaking of Collins, Os(jerk!)off has a new ad about him, and it is brutal. Here is the Washington Examiner to explain how it targets directly Collins’s myth of himself as some kind of self-made businessperson. (All these MAGA men with their businesses we’re supposed to be impressed with, that their dads gave them!)

In the new ad, Ossoff’s reelection campaign targeted the Republican challenger’s history in the trucking business, specifically how Collins didn’t work his way from the ground up in the trucking industry. “Truth is, Mike took over his dad’s trucking company and followed in his footsteps straight to Congress,” a narrator said in the two-minute video. Former Rep. Mac Collins, who served in the House between 1993 and 2005, once owned Collins Trucking in Jackson, Georgia, before his son inherited the business. “His rich daddy, a former congressman and career politician himself, handed Mike the keys to a company with dozens of employees, making multimillionaire Mike richer, while real truckers did the actual work,” the narrator continued.

Yeah that’s rough. Watch it:

Finally, you may enjoy this clip of Ezra Klein and Chris Hayes talking about what this Jon Ossoff is all about, how he’s emerging as this 2028 dark horse, how he has this distinctly Obama quality to him, especially when you see him stare handsomely into the distance.

Know who wouldn’t invade Iran just to immediately lose a war with Iran?

Jon Os(jerk!)off.

We are just saying.

[Washington Examiner]

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