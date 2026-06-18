Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zonath of Ur's avatar
Zonath of Ur
5h

Sounds like the president's brain is Ossoffied.

Reply
Share
16 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5hEdited

For Chrissake, "Assoff" is right there.

Or Jon Ossoff his rocker, if you are very good brainstorming.

Reply
Share
7 replies
313 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture