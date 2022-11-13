Last night, Nevada's Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto pulled out ahead of Trump-endorsed Republican challenger, Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and kept her seat. This means that Democrats will have the 50 seats they need to keep control of the Senate (thanks to Kamala Harris' vote), which is definitely cause for celebration.

And Cher helped. Thank you, Cher!

"🇺🇸 | @Cher endorsed Nevada Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, asking for votes for the candidate warning that this is one of the tightest races of the election.

But don't go saying "Oh, we don't need Georgia" now — we absolutely need Georgia. That would give us 51 votes (plus Kamala) which would allow Biden and Schumer to speed up the approval nomination process for judges. Which we really, really need. Also because it would out one Manchin or Sinema vote. Also because, good lord, we do not want Herschel Walker in the Senate.

Also don't be this guy, former federal prosecutor Michael J. Stern, a Democrat who wrote an op-ed in The Hill asking people to stop saying Tuesday was good for Democrats because it was bad and Democrats would have won harder if they had gone "tough on crime" and became the party of "Law and Order." (We can assume he was not talking about SVU)

Like many fellow Democrats, my initial reaction is to blame the Democrats for their weak messaging and lack of aggressive response to Republican attacks and misinformation. And as a former state and federal prosecutor, I have been critical of Democrats’ failure to support measures that are tough on crime, despite it being a top concern for Americans . Given the amount of visible crime by top-echelon Republicans, and their endless attack on law enforcement, Democrats could become the “law and order” party if only they found the spine and collective will to do so. It is viable to condemn unjustified police violence and simultaneously acknowledge that if we do not have personal safety, we have nothing.

Yeah, that guy sucks. Definitely don't be him. Because it turned out that the Republican bid to get people to worry more about "crime" than abortion didn't really work. Not to mention the fact that most Americans don't actually think being "tough on crime" reduces crime. Which is good, because it doesn't. Republicans clearly just glommed onto that in desperation because they knew SCOTUS overturningRoe was going to be bad for him.

Also because it's obviously more attractive to celebrate than to sulk. We have so much sulking to do otherwise that we should really just let ourselves be cheerful for a minute.

It is a very big deal, considering that midterms usually go the way of the party that isn't in the White House and the fact that Republicans had predicted a major "red wave" and pundits kind of just went along with them. This looks very bad for them, largely because they were so overconfident. Now they're all pointing fingers at who is to blame and many of those fingers are pointing directly towards Donald J. Trump.

Trump had previously established that if Republicans win, he should be given all the credit but “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Under normal circumstances, that is something they would have heeded. Perhaps even treated losses as an affront to poor Donald Trump. That is not what has happened.

The Washington Post reports that, Winsome Earle-Sears, who is the Trump-loving Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and not a character on an another reboot of Twin Peaks , suggested that voters may be done with him.

“It turns out that those he did not endorse on the same ticket did better than the ones he did endorse,” she said. “That gives you a clue that the voters want to move on. And a true leader knows when they have become a liability to the mission.”

And she's not the only one.

Via Washington Post:

I love Trump. I want him to run. I think he’s a great candidate. I loved him as president,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said Wednesday evening. But he added: “He brings out such insanity on the left. They will walk over hot coals to vote against Donald Trump.”



Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary under Trump, warned that he should not announce his presidential run before the Senate runoff election in Georgia, and praised DeSantis as someone who could boost Walker in the state. [...]



Former congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) declined to criticize Trump’s influence on the midterms but described DeSantis as “the future of the party.”



“We have great candidates who could also run for president like Tim Scott, Marco Rubio,” she said, referring to Republican senators from South Carolina and Florida, then referring to former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. “I hope Marco runs again. And Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo. I mean, we just have a lot of good candidates in the Republican Party, and we don’t need to look in the rearview mirror.”





Yes, please run Nikki Haley. Do it. She is as dull as dishwater and has absolutely no appeal to the Republican base whatsoever, but a particular class of know-it-alls have been obsessed with the idea of her as the Ultimate Threat To Democrats Should She Ever Choose To Run for years — which means we would absolutely wipe the floor with her.

Guess who else is turning against Trump? Some MAGA influencers like Candace Owens. Owens did a whole video on Saturday about how she was changing her feelings on Trump because he was rude to her one time.

“1. Candace Owens said a personal interaction she had with Trump where he was rude to her led her to change how she feels about him. She says he is too angry and resentful to be a leader and that true leaders can admit they got some stuff wrong.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار) 1668282994

Also, some ridiculous QAnon person published a list on Telegram of all the MAGA "traitors" supposedly turning against Trump, which included Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tim Pool, Mike Cernovich, Will Cain, Jesse Kelly, Guy Benson, Will Chamberlain, Winsome Sears, Steven Crowder, Officer Tatum, Matt Couch, Steve Gruber, Will Witt, Paul Joseph Watson, and Matt Walsh.

While I can't confirm most of these (there are admittedly a couple I've never even heard of), the fact that it exists is a pretty good sign that they're not so very "Where We Go One We Go All" these days. Whoops!

