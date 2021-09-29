Yesterday, Wonkette had a story about Dennis Prager, a very serious person with his fake college and his science discussions on horse dewormer, writing a love opera with his mouth to Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, holding out that guy as some kind of paragon of freedom. You know, as opposed to the governor of New York and also Joe Biden, who are doing literal Hitler stuff with vaccine mandates. Prager said, "That is how Hitler took power [...] right after the Weimar Republic. We must abolish emergency powers because the Left will misuse it as all fascists do." Right.

Turns out those weren't Prager's only thoughts about Hitler this week. He really fleshed them out in a column about which non-Jews in America would hide Jews, "in the event of a Nazi-like outbreak." A valid question, except for this is actually just another argle-bargle pantshitting thing about vaccines and masks.

Surprise, Dennis Prager says the people who would NOT hide Jews would be all the people who wear masks and get vaccines. Why? Because they did "herdlike behavior," just like the Germans who allowed the Holocaust to happen.

We have seen herdlike behavior and an unquestioning obedience to authority that few expected to witness in previously free countries such as the English-speaking ones. Worse, we have seen unquestioning obedience to irrational authority .



Wearing masks outdoors is irrational. Yet a vast number of Americans have, sheeplike, obeyed irrational government demands to wear them. Telling people who have had COVID-19 to take a vaccine against COVID-19, when natural antibodies are longer lasting and more effective, not to mention safer, than a vaccine is irrational. [ This is not actually proven by science, this is just a thing wingnuts say with their lips. - Ed.] Telling people who have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 to wear masks is irrational. Prolonged lockdowns of healthy people are irrational.



Yet tens of millions of Americans are unquestioningly obeying irrational orders and castigating those resisting or even questioning them.

And therefore they would not hide Jewish people, because these issues are the exact same.

Dennis Prager has two questions he'd like American Jewish people to ponder, as they surely will, because Dennis Prager is definitely the guy American Jewish people are listening to:

So, then, here are two questions for American Jews to ponder:



If a Nazi-like doctrine took over America, and you could knock on the door of someone who obeyed all government orders regarding masks, regardless of their rationality, or someone who questioned government authority and obeyed few or none of its mask orders — on whose door would you knock? If you were given the choice between knocking on the door of an atheist professor and the door of an Evangelical pastor or a Catholic priest — on whose door would knock?

Would you like a maskless mouthbreathing evangelical pastor in the middle of a pandemic, who answered their door maybe naked covered in horse dewormer while singing that shitty "Proud To Be An American" song, or would you like somebody who is not that? Which house would you be safe in?

THESE ARE SOME QUESTIONS TO PONDER.

The end.

