Fake university founder Dennis Prager knows who’s ruined society, and it’s women! That’s right. They’re just full of wicked wiles.

Prager wrote a column this week for The Daily Signal with the title "Women Are Disproportionately Hurting Our Country.” Here are some real words and sentences Prager thought people should see:

It’s true that females are not inclined to violence or predatory sexual behavior as men are. But this hardly means that girls and women don’t have to learn to control their natures. On the contrary, as I have been telling parents for many years now, they need to teach their daughters to control their natures just as much as they teach their sons to do so.



Specifically, girls have to learn to control their emotions.



Just as the male sexual drive and violent impulses can overwhelm their conscience and their ability to think and act rationally, emotions can do the same thing in girls and women: overwhelm their conscience and their ability to think and act rationally.

Republicans deride “gender studies” degrees, but they have no problem sharing their Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus observations. If men like Prager had taken a single class that analyzed gender identity and gendered representation, maybe he’d have some insights more advanced than “women be shopping!”

Donald Trump threw a tantrum and incited an attack against the Capitol because he couldn’t emotionally handle losing an election that he’d clearly lost. Even while he was actively coup-ing, Republicans insisted that this grown-ass man just needed some time to “process.”

Prager himself insists that there was “cheating” in the 2020 presidential election, even though he has no proof, just instinct. But sure, women are the emotional basket cases. Why do we even still 19th Amendment?

Prager argues that "at least two generations of parents” — he’s just making shit up, y’all — "did not teach many of their daughters to control their emotions and think rationally.” This was mostly the well-educated parents who sent their daughters to socialist sleep-away camps and let them wear ripped jeans with flat shoes.

The result is that women are disproportionately active in doing damage to our society.



The most obvious example is education. American schools teach less and indoctrinate more than ever before. Big-city public (and most private) schools are damaging young Americans to an extent and in ways no one imagined just a few years ago. Young children are prematurely sexualized—they are, for example, exposed to “Drag Queen Story Hour” in class and in local libraries from the age of 5. These feature a man dressed as a woman reading and dancing for them.

Yes, entire school curriculums are just “Drag Queen Story Hours.” Also, women are usually not drag queens. Shakespeare plays originally featured men dressed as women performing for audiences. Most Victorian-era boys, including future presidents, wore what we now would call “girls' clothing.”

Prager further rants that women are the diabolical masterminds behind transgender rights and other “woke” ideologies. Women in the clergy have ruined religion. They’ve pushed Christianity and Judaism to the left, and that’s apparently why no one goes to church or synagogue anymore (it’s not).

Of course, the increasingly feminized male clergy go along with their female colleagues.

This gross sentiment contradicts Prager’s expressed belief in rigidly defined gender identity. Men are men. Women are women. It’s all very penis-based. Prager seems to think that someone assigned male at birth can think and feel like a woman ... but not in a trans-inclusive sense. No, the so-called “feminized male” is just failing in his job as a man. As someone once told Al Bundy, it’s amazing Prager’s knuckles don’t bleed when he walks.

Oh, and women are "disproportionately supportive of cancel culture, the greatest threat to free speech in American history.” He also has no evidence for this assertion. It just feels right. However, in reality, it’s Republicans who are canceling teachers (most of them women) who dare mention that racism and queer people exist. Prager condemns The 1619 Project as “poisonous,” but apparently that’s not “cancel culture” because journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is a woman.

If society has gotten worse recently, women aren’t to blame. It’s angry, frightened little men like Dennis Prager.

