Joe Biden’s Wednesday speech in Israel. (Not last night’s televised address, which due to the vagaries of linear time hasn’t happened yet.) — Heather Cox Richardson’s summation / White House transcript

When you look at Jim Jordan, do you see Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace? What a bunch of weirdos. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Amid the House’s clown orgy, the Farm Bill is getting shoved back further and further into limbo. Op-ed details the deadly labor conditions for farm and ag workers, and the plethora of bills that could be helping, but you know how the House Republican majority feels about governing. (Messenger)

“‘Ohio continues to lead in this rising sector,’ said Governor DeWine. ‘From securing investments by manufacturers to building key infrastructure, we are truly positioning Ohioans for the electric future. This groundbreaking further demonstrates the state’s commitment to installing chargers as quickly as possible for the benefit of Ohio drivers.’” Congratulations to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who as described in this short news story apparently got these new EV chargers without help from the Inflation Reduction Act, Joe Biden, OR ANYONE ELSE! — WHIO

Women of Iceland doing a 24 October (I put it in European for them because I’m thoughtful) one-day national WOMEN’S STRIKE. (Kvennafri)

Wait a minute, Florida is still arresting (Black) people for “voter fraud” and then dropping the charges three weeks later? THIS JUST HAPPENED? — 1011 Now

So Peter Thiel is a confidential FBI informant, and it was far-right goon Chuck Johnson who did the intro, and Chuck is mad Thiel didn’t invest in his startups (?) and also Chuck still exists? This is making my head hurt. — Insider

I love the smell of Michael Lewis’s Sam Bankman Fried biography getting napalmed in the morning. (The New Republic)

Trump’s Big Fat Tax Cuts For Rich Fuckwads has come due; they were always going to raise taxes on Not Billionaires after five years. Here’s the new tax brackets, which they will immediately blame on Democrats and Old Joe. (AL)

Vox, would you please splain us about dental “insurance”? Okay thx.

When cocktails were just soup. Honestly, I’ve always wanted to try the “beef bouillon on the rocks” that’s in one of my horrid and beloved Better Homes & Gardens buffet books from the 1970s. (Atlas Obscura)

You think that’s nasty, try (don’t try) this Costco bullshits. — All Recipes

Let’s wash that out of our brain-mouths with these cute li’l apple pies in jars! (Rodelle Kitchen)

