On Saturday afternoon, a bunch of neo-Nazis decided to stand in front of the entrance to Walt Disney World waving Nazi flags and Ron DeSantis flags, shouting "Go back to Mexico!" and (I think) "Get bigger AIDS in your cunthole" at passerby. Like you do when you are a Florida neo-Nazi.

Video of the event was posted on Twitter by multiple people, including Rep. Anna V. Eskamani.

“Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting.” — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨) 1686417857

While it's possible that the neo-Nazis chose to demonstrate at Disney World so that they could take a ride on the Tea Cups after a long day spent yelling racial slurs at tourists, it seems a lot more likely that they chose it because of the ongoing feud between DeSantis and the Mouse. For the past year or so, DeSantis has been striking out at Disney after the company, which employs nearly 500,000 Floridians, came out against his insidious "Don't Say Gay Bill." Given the fact that Orlando tourism — which, let's be real, is Disney tourism — generates approximately $75 billion for the state's economy and $5 billion in tax revenue, this was probably not the smartest move. But DeSantis isn't that swift and neither are Nazis.

In the replies to Eskaman's post, there are approximately a bajillion people claiming that the Nazis are actually FBI Agents doing an anti-DeSantis "false flag," despite the fact that several have already been identified.

“And another one https: //t.co/rQXP0uc8aC” — steven monacelli 🆓 (@steven monacelli 🆓) 1686431863

But really, what is it that they think neo-Nazis would find unappealing about Ron DeSantis? Maybe the fact that he's not an Aryan, but they like Mussolini, Pinochet and Franco well enough, so I'd have to imagine that DeSantis would also get a pass. Certainly they wouldn't have any policy disagreements with him. He hates immigrants, they hate immigrants. He wants to oppress LGBTQ+ people, they want to oppress LGBTQ+ people.

It's also pretty hard to put anything past the Right, given the fact that no small number of right wing Twitter users and, uh, Twitter owners , had some mighty high praise yesterday for ... the Unabomber.



I don't think anyone has to admit that.





To be clear, in anything but perhaps math (and only because it's hardly as though I could check his work), Ted Kaczynski was definitely wrong. Because of the whole "bombing people" thing.

Surely, if the Republican party is populated by people who can say, with a straight face, that "You gotta give it to the Unabomber," twirling around Nazi flags in front of Disney World is hardly a stretch.

